Judge clears teen of charges in former basketball player's shooting death

CROWN POINT — A trial ended Wednesday before jurors could consider whether an 18-year-old Michigan City man was guilty of charges linked to the shooting death of a former Griffith basketball player last spring in Merrillville.

Tahari K. Watson, 18, was expected to be released from the Lake County Jail following Judge Samuel Cappas' decision to grant the defense's motion for a directed verdict, attorneys said.

Cappas ruled the evidence presented during Watson's three-day trial this week was insufficient for the jury to convict Watson of murder, attempted murder and battery charges.

Watson was accused of calling co-defendant Leonard G. Young, 20, of Michigan City, to a fight outside Merrillville High School that resulted in the shooting death of 18-year-old Tyree Riley. A 19-year-old man with Riley suffered a graze wound to his head.

The fight was between Riley, a Merrillville resident who played basketball at Griffith High School, and a Michigan City man, according to court records. Watson was a friend of the Michigan City man involved in the fight.

Defense attorney Russell Brown said a directed verdict in a criminal case is extremely rare.