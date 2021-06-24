Judge clears teen of charges in former basketball player's shooting death

CROWN POINT — A trial ended Wednesday before jurors could consider whether an 18-year-old Michigan City man was guilty of charges linked to the shooting death of a former Griffith basketball player last spring in Merrillville.
Tahari K. Watson, 18, was expected to be released from the Lake County Jail following Judge Samuel Cappas' decision to grant the defense's motion for a directed verdict, attorneys said.
Cappas ruled the evidence presented during Watson's three-day trial this week was insufficient for the jury to convict Watson of murder, attempted murder and battery charges.
Watson was accused of calling co-defendant Leonard G. Young, 20, of Michigan City, to a fight outside Merrillville High School that resulted in the shooting death of 18-year-old Tyree Riley. A 19-year-old man with Riley suffered a graze wound to his head.
The fight was between Riley, a Merrillville resident who played basketball at Griffith High School, and a Michigan City man, according to court records. Watson was a friend of the Michigan City man involved in the fight.
Defense attorney Russell Brown said a directed verdict in a criminal case is extremely rare.
"The evidence proved that Tahari was not the shooter and did nothing to assist the shooter," he said. "Tahari can now graduate high school with a 3.8 GPA and continue his dream to play college basketball."
Young, who is represented by attorney Darnail Lyles, has pleaded not guilty to murder, attempted murder and battery charges. Young was not called as a witness during Watson's trial, Brown said.
Young is currently scheduled to stand trial starting Oct. 4.
Lake County prosecutors charged Watson under accomplice liability law.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Veronica Gonzalez told jurors Monday to pay close attention to phone records, because they would show Watson was responsible for inviting Young to the fight.
Brown said in his opening statements that Watson, while en route to the fight, rejected Young's call and later told him not to come to Merrillville. Afterward, Watson confronted Young about why he began shooting, Brown said.
The defense argued Watson didn't expect Young to fire the shots that killed Riley and wounded Riley's friend.
No witnesses saw Watson fire a gun, and all of the shell casings recovered from the crime scene were fired by a single gun, attorneys said.