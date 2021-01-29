Judge clears way for Chesterton wrestler to compete Saturday against state finding

VALPARAISO — A local judge cleared the way at the 11th hour Friday afternoon for a Chesterton High School wrestler to take part Saturday in the state wrestling tournament after a state education panel determined he was ineligible.
In keeping with a requirement of granting the temporary restraining order, Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer required the student, Josh Daniels or his father, Rick Daniels, to post a $2,500 bond to potentially cover legal costs depending on the outcome of the larger case.
Clymer also set a follow-up hearing for next Friday to hear the full case.
The TRO was sought by the Daniels family in response to a Thursday finding by a nine-member state case review panel that the younger Daniels was ineligible to compete Saturday because he transferred from Lake Central High School to Chesterton High School in violation of an Indiana High School Athletic Association rule prohibiting transfers "for primarily athletic reasons."
Daniels, an 18-year-old high school senior, and his father say the transfer was not prompted by athletics, but rather for safety reasons following a November 2019 incident when he was injured by a wrestling coach while attending Lake Central High School.
The same panel that found the student ineligible also found that he had been "slammed" by the head wrestling coach and rendered unconscious for 30 to 60 seconds, according to the motion filed on behalf of Daniels by Crown Point attorneys Michael Jasaitis and Ryan Deutmeyer.
The attorneys argued the same points during a Zoom conference call Friday afternoon with the court.
Despite the younger Daniels appearing dazed and having trouble walking following the incident, the coach did not send him to the trainer, and told him and fellow teammates not to speak of the incident, the motion alleges the panel found.
"The coach said, 'What happens in the wrestling room, stays in the wrestling room,'" according to the motion.
The panel reportedly found Daniels' parents did not learn of the incident until February 2020.
Lake Central Athletic Director Chris Enyeart said Friday the district investigates all allegations thoroughly, but he could not comment on personnel matters.
Josh Daniels told the judge the finding making him ineligible is detrimental both to his mental health and college recruitment after he pursues military service upon graduation from high school.
Attorney Lewis Wooton, who represented the IHSAA during Friday's hearing, argued that both Lake Central and Chesterton high schools determined Daniels ineligible to compete because the transfer between schools was primarily athletic motivated.
Daniels' father moved to the Chesterton school district nearly a year after the incident in question and shortly before wrestling season began, Wooton said. He also signed just a six-month lease on a place to live.
Wooton also said there is evidence of conflict between the elder Daniels and the wrestling coach at Lake Central.
"The overwhelming evidence before the panel was this was athletically motivated," he said.
One potential drawback of allowing Daniels to wrestle during Saturday's IHSAA sectional in LaPorte is that he could defeat another eligible wrestler, who would then lose out further if it is later determined that Daniels was ineligible all the time, Wooton said.
Monica Conrad, an attorney representing the Duneland School Corporation, said Friday her district did not recruit Daniels.