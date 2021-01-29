 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Judge clears way for Chesterton wrestler to compete Saturday against state finding
breaking top story urgent

Judge clears way for Chesterton wrestler to compete Saturday against state finding

{{featured_button_text}}
Chesterton High School stock

Chesterton High School

 Doug Ross, file, The Times

VALPARAISO —  A local judge cleared the way at the 11th hour Friday afternoon for a Chesterton High School wrestler to take part Saturday in the state wrestling tournament after a state education panel determined he was ineligible.

In keeping with a requirement of granting the temporary restraining order, Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer required the student, Josh Daniels or his father, Rick Daniels, to post a $2,500 bond to potentially cover legal costs depending on the outcome of the larger case.

Clymer also set a follow-up hearing for next Friday to hear the full case.

The TRO was sought by the Daniels family in response to a Thursday finding by a nine-member state case review panel that the younger Daniels was ineligible to compete Saturday because he transferred from Lake Central High School to Chesterton High School in violation of an Indiana High School Athletic Association rule prohibiting transfers "for primarily athletic reasons."

Daniels, an 18-year-old high school senior, and his father say the transfer was not prompted by athletics, but rather for safety reasons following a November 2019 incident when he was injured by a wrestling coach while attending Lake Central High School.

The same panel that found the student ineligible also found that he had been "slammed" by the head wrestling coach and rendered unconscious for 30 to 60 seconds, according to the motion filed on behalf of Daniels by Crown Point attorneys Michael Jasaitis and Ryan Deutmeyer.

Region lawyer helps athletes navigate IHSAA's 'complex' transfer process

The attorneys argued the same points during a Zoom conference call Friday afternoon with the court.

Despite the younger Daniels appearing dazed and having trouble walking following the incident, the coach did not send him to the trainer, and told him and fellow teammates not to speak of the incident, the motion alleges the panel found.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"The coach said, 'What happens in the wrestling room, stays in the wrestling room,'" according to the motion.

The panel reportedly found Daniels' parents did not learn of the incident until February 2020.

Lake Central Athletic Director Chris Enyeart said Friday the district investigates all allegations thoroughly, but he could not comment on personnel matters.

Josh Daniels told the judge the finding making him ineligible is detrimental both to his mental health and college recruitment after he pursues military service upon graduation from high school.

Attorney Lewis Wooton, who represented the IHSAA during Friday's hearing, argued that both Lake Central and Chesterton high schools determined Daniels ineligible to compete because the transfer between schools was primarily athletic motivated.

Daniels' father moved to the Chesterton school district nearly a year after the incident in question and shortly before wrestling season began, Wooton said. He also signed just a six-month lease on a place to live.

Wooton also said there is evidence of conflict between the elder Daniels and the wrestling coach at Lake Central.

"The overwhelming evidence before the panel was this was athletically motivated," he said.

One potential drawback of allowing Daniels to wrestle during Saturday's IHSAA sectional in LaPorte is that he could defeat another eligible wrestler, who would then lose out further if it is later determined that Daniels was ineligible all the time, Wooton said.

Monica Conrad, an attorney representing the Duneland School Corporation, said Friday her district did not recruit Daniels.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Porter County bids COVID-safe farewell to longtime Judge Roger Bradford

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts