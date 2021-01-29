Judge clears way for Chesterton wrestler to compete Saturday against state finding

The attorneys argued the same points during a Zoom conference call Friday afternoon with the court.

Despite the younger Daniels appearing dazed and having trouble walking following the incident, the coach did not send him to the trainer, and told him and fellow teammates not to speak of the incident, the motion alleges the panel found.

"The coach said, 'What happens in the wrestling room, stays in the wrestling room,'" according to the motion.

The panel reportedly found Daniels' parents did not learn of the incident until February 2020.

Lake Central Athletic Director Chris Enyeart said Friday the district investigates all allegations thoroughly, but he could not comment on personnel matters.

Josh Daniels told the judge the finding making him ineligible is detrimental both to his mental health and college recruitment after he pursues military service upon graduation from high school.

Attorney Lewis Wooton, who represented the IHSAA during Friday's hearing, argued that both Lake Central and Chesterton high schools determined Daniels ineligible to compete because the transfer between schools was primarily athletic motivated.