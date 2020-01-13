VALPARAISO — Two months after being appointed by the governor as Porter County's new circuit court judge, Mary DeBoer has announced her intention to run this year to hold on to the post.
This will be the first run for office by DeBoer, who was appointed to complete the final year of the term of retired Judge Mary Harper.
She had served more than eight years as a magistrate for the Porter Superior Court before her appointment. She is now responsible for managing criminal and civil cases, as well as overseeing the entire Porter County Juvenile Services Center.
DeBoer graduated from the Valparaiso University School of Law in 1993 and served as a deputy prosecutor in Starke and Porter counties for approximately 13 years where she worked on everything from juvenile cases to murder trials, she said.
She said she had spearheaded the implementation of the guardianship registry in Porter County courts and facilitated an award of grant money from the Indiana Supreme Court so that Porter County could have its own adult guardianship program to provide services to more incapacitated adults.
DeBoer served in 2018 as a co-leader from the judiciary to organize a multi-disciplinary team to attend trainings to learn how to better combat the opioid crisis in Porter County.
She is an active member of the Valparaiso Noon Kiwanis where she started a Backpack and Snacks Program in Kiwanis to assist Valparaiso Community Schools with its program for "food insecure" children. She is also a member of United Way — Women United in Porter County.
DeBoer has participated in community theater throughout Northwest Indiana for the past 17 years, performing in over 40 productions in Valparaiso, Portage, Chesterton, Hammond, Michigan City and Crown Point.