Judge declares hung jury in trial of onetime Indiana House candidate

HAMMOND — A Lake County jury was unable to reach a verdict Thursday in a misdemeanor invasion of privacy trial involving a Highland man who unsuccessfully ran this year for the Indiana House.

Court records show the six-member jury deliberated more than five hours over the fate of Brandon Dothager before Lake Superior Judge Aleksandra Dimitrijevic declared a hung jury.

A status hearing for a potential retrial is scheduled for Dec. 16 at the County Division 4 courtroom in Hammond.

Dothager was accused of indirectly attempting to annoy and harass a Highland woman who obtained a protection order against Dothager in January after he allegedly harassed her by telephone, text message and through the mail, according to court records.

Highland police claimed Dothager ran afoul of that protection order in March by posting on Facebook screenshots of names and images associated with the woman and her family, in response to negative comments on a Dothager Facebook post linking to a news article referencing the protection order.

Police records show there was no direct contact between Dothager and the woman. Nevertheless, Lake County prosecutors claimed Dothager's behavior violated the protection order.