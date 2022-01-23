Judge delays investment fraud sentencing

HAMMOND — The sentencing of an Indianapolis man convicted of a $5 million investment fraud scheme has been delayed a month.
U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon is giving George R. McKown’s new team of defense lawyers additional time to sift through the transcripts of the 67-year-old defendant's 5-day jury trial to better prepare to argue on his behalf for the most lenient sentence.
A federal grand jury indicted McKown five years ago with securities fraud, alleging he swindled 42 Northwest Indiana families out of their life savings.
Federal prosecutors won his conviction Oct. 29, 2021, on evidence he and his co-defendant, Richard E. Gearhart, 71, of Lowell, began in 2008 promising families high returns from safe investments and guaranteed the families could get the money they invested back anytime they wanted.
Prosecutors said those assurances were all lies.
The defendants really sank that money in risky financial ventures to which the families never agreed, but they soothed them with phony reports of high earnings, when in fact the money was eventually lost.
Prosecutors said the truth only emerged in late 2012 when Gearhart was forced to admit the losses in a bankruptcy.
McKown fired his court-appointed defense attorney, who had represented him at trial, and hired a team of private lawyers to get his guilty verdict set aside.
Judge Simon denied their request for a new trial.
Now, McKown’s new attorneys said they need more time to review the evidence presented at trial as well as lodge objections to the court probation department’s sentencing recommendation.
Simon has rescheduled next month’s sentencing to take place March 10.
Gearhart pleaded guilty in December 2019 to security fraud and already is serving a 60-month prison term at a federal prison in Tucson, Arizona.