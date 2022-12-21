Judge delays ruling on closure of Franciscan Health Hammond

HAMMOND — The decision on whether to pull the plug on a nearly comatose Franciscan Health Hammond is now expected Thursday.

Lake Superior Court Judge Bruce D. Parent put off a ruling one more day after Hammond’s demand for an injunction to keep the downtown hospital open prompted five hours of contentious testimony and arguments Wednesday morning and afternoon.

Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said from the witness stand that closing the 124-year-old hospital would be a “betrayal” of solemn promises Franciscan officials made 18 months ago to downsize the facility but keep open its emergency room.

Franciscan officials replied that the hospital has lost money for at least a decade and the Mishawaka-based hospital chain can no longer afford to staff it.

The judge promised to decide whether a closure would wreak havoc on the city’s public health only 24 hours before the hospital is slated to stop accepting emergency patients by ambulance.

Hammond officials said they would have had plans in place for alternative emergency care for the city’s 77,000 residents if they hadn’t been lulled into a false sense of security by Franciscan.

The hospital chain announced May 4, 2021, it would demolish the formerly 226-bed hospital at Hohman Avenue and Douglas Street but replace it with a new eight-bed hospital with a 24/7 emergency room.

McDermott said that although this was a shock to his future development plans, he was willing to accept it after assurances hospital officials made in follow-up meetings and an email from Franciscan Alliance CEO Kevin Leahy.

“I relied on this. Why wouldn’t I? We were dealing with nuns and religious people. I’m a Catholic myself. I take them at their word," McDermott said.

“Asking them to sign a contract (to deliver on their commitments) would have been insulting,” he said.

But Franciscan pulled the rug out from under him Nov. 3, announcing the hospital would close its emergency room doors Dec. 31.

Franciscan attorneys Robert Anderson and Megan Brennan told the judge Wednesday that the hospital chain’s announcements were never ironclad promises to stay open indefinitely.

Brennan said Franciscan Alliance is on track to lose more than $100 million this year as revenue from private insurers and federal Medicare and Medicaid assistance fails to meet its surging labor costs.

She said the downtown facility has too many uninsured or underinsured patients coming from impoverished communities in Illinois.

That forces Franciscan to pay ruinous financial incentives to entice physicians, nurses and medical support staff to work at the downtown hospital instead of more prosperous suburban clinics.

Anderson said most Hammond emergency ambulance runs already are made outside city limits to hospitals in East Chicago and Munster.

Brennan said Franciscan can better serve Hammond residents at its acute care hospitals in Munster and Dyer.

“We have no state license to operate an emergency department (in downtown Hammond) after Jan. 1," Brennan said.

“Even if the doors were open, the nurses’ retention bonuses run out Jan. 1. We have no emergency room physicians. They are going elsewhere," she said. “We have no respiratory therapists, no maintenance workers to keep the facility clean and sterile. It’s an empty shell with no human beings.”