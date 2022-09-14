Judge delays sentencing for parents in child neglect case

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge told an East Chicago couple Wednesday that he was considering rejecting their plea agreements in a child neglect case because they appeared to be too lenient.

Freddie L. Bonner, 29, and Shajuana Winters, 26, each pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent, a level 6 felony.

If Judge Samuel Cappas accepts their plea agreements, he would sentence each to 18 months in jail or prison, suspended in favor of probation. They each agreed to complete parenting classes.

In exchange for the couple's pleas, Lake County prosecutors agreed to dismiss three counts of neglect as a level 3 felony against each defendant.

Bonner and Winters each admitted in their plea agreements that they took their then-1-year-old child to St. Catherine Hospital in April 2020 and that medical staff determined the boy had a broken femur.

During the course of the child's medical treatment, doctors discovered the boy also had six rib fractures and red marks and scabs on his back and buttocks. The rib fractures were determined to be at least 10 days to a few months old, records state.

Bonner and Winters each admitted that the child's injuries occurred between December 2019 and April 2020 but that they had not previously sought medical treatment for their son.

Attorneys for the state and defense typically waive a presentence investigation and proceed immediately to sentencing when a defendant admits to a level 6 felony, but Cappas didn't give Bonner and Winters that option.

"I'm so disgusted with what I just read, I'm not going to make up my mind today about whether to accept this plea," the judge told Bonner.

Cappas set a hearing for Oct. 27 for possible acceptance of pleas and sentencing.

"Somebody better prove something to me," the judge said.

Defense attorney Steve Mullins, who represented both defendants, said his clients had gone through all the requirements set in a separate case involving the Indiana Department of Child Services.

"They were not the perpetrators," he said.

Cappas replied, "It looks like it to me from here, so..."

According to charging documents, medical staff determined the boy's two siblings also had been injured.

The couple's infant had two to three broken ribs and another child was severely malnourished, records state.