Judge demands higher penalty in Porter County incest case that 'failed' victim

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — After hearing how the system had failed an incest victim by not responding sooner to the actions of the perpetrator, Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer sent attorneys scrambling at the last minute Thursday morning to come up with a more stringent plea agreement in the case.

Terry Powell Jr., 42, of Hobart, had initially struck a proposed deal with prosecutors to plead guilty to a felony count of incest in return for his potential sentence being capped at three years for jail time and/or probation.

DeBoer said she had notified attorneys before Thursday's hearing that the deal was too lenient. After halting the hearing to give attorneys time to rework the proposal, the judge was presented with an agreement calling for Powell to serve two years behind bars, followed by one and a half years of formal probation.

Powell will also have to register as a sex offender and take part in sex offender treatment, according to the agreement that was approved by DeBoer.

The victim said Powell began sending her "lewd and inappropriate" text messages when she was 17 and they "grew increasingly lewd and aggressive" when she turned 18, according to court documents.