Judge demands higher penalty in Porter County incest case that 'failed' victim

VALPARAISO — After hearing how the system had failed an incest victim by not responding sooner to the actions of the perpetrator, Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer sent attorneys scrambling at the last minute Thursday morning to come up with a more stringent plea agreement in the case.
Terry Powell Jr., 42, of Hobart, had initially struck a proposed deal with prosecutors to plead guilty to a felony count of incest in return for his potential sentence being capped at three years for jail time and/or probation.
DeBoer said she had notified attorneys before Thursday's hearing that the deal was too lenient. After halting the hearing to give attorneys time to rework the proposal, the judge was presented with an agreement calling for Powell to serve two years behind bars, followed by one and a half years of formal probation.
Powell will also have to register as a sex offender and take part in sex offender treatment, according to the agreement that was approved by DeBoer.
The victim said Powell began sending her "lewd and inappropriate" text messages when she was 17 and they "grew increasingly lewd and aggressive" when she turned 18, according to court documents.
The victim, who "played along" because she was afraid Powell would disown her, was taken by him to a Portage hotel where they had sex, police said.
Powell admitted to starting the "very inappropriate conversations" with the victim but said he was only following "her fantasy" and had no desire for her sexually, according to charging documents.
Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Mary Ryan told the court Thursday that Powell faced accusations involving another family member in 2012, which did not result in a criminal conviction but involved Child Protective Services.
Powell also pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery in 2015 stemming from accusations of fondling the 16-year-old son of his then-fiancee, she said.
"The system failed this girl," she said.
The victim is doing self harm and needs counseling, but does not have insurance and thus is trying to ignore it, Ryan said.
"She's trying to process this and deal with it in her own way," Ryan said.
Powell told the judge before sentencing, "I'm sorry for what I've done."
DeBoer warned him to take advantage of his treatment and not violate his probation.
"You don't want to do that," she said.
