Judge denies bail reduction for mentally ill woman charged in stabbing

CROWN POINT — A judge declined Wednesday to reduce bail for a Crete woman accused of stabbing a Schererville hotel employee in the head March 9 with a filet knife she had just purchased at Walmart.

Jill Ann Simmons, 41, has had repeated psychotic episodes as a result of schizoaffective disorder and could be a risk to the community if released, Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota said.

The judge ordered medical staff at the Lake County Jail to evaluate Simmons and ensure she is being provided with the proper medication.

Simmons has pleaded not guilty to felony counts of attempted murder, battery resulting in serious bodily injury and battery by means of a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor count of resisting law enforcement.

She's accused of appearing in a doorway while two employees were cleaning a room at the Staybridge Suites in the 1700 block of Fountain Park Drive and saying, "I need to tell you something."

Simmons pulled out a knife, held it over her head in a threatening manner and said, "Help me," before moving toward the employee, according to court records.

One of the employees was able to gain control of the knife during a fight with Simmons, but she suffered cuts to her left hand, right forearm, right ear, left thigh and head, records state.

Simmons' ex-husband testified she suffers from mental illness, which became worse after the death of their 14-year-old daughter several years ago.

Simmons has been committed to a mental health facility several times because of schizoaffective disorder, he said.

Schererville police Detective Cpl. Matt Djukic testified he learned after Simmons was charged that she attempted to purchase a firearm at a local gun store twice the day of the attack.

Simmons was turned away because she did not have proper identification, Djukic said.

Defense attorney Gojko Kasich asked Djukic if Simmons behavior while attempting to buy a gun was rational. Djukic said he wasn't in a position to determine what's rational.

Kasich told the judge, "This is someone who has clear mental health issues."

He said he wasn't sure the Lake County Jail could provide the care Simmons requires.

Deputy Prosecutor Jacob Brandewie objected to a bail reduction, in part, because Simmons did not have a specific plan to enter treatment upon her release.

Simmons bond remained set at $60,000 surety or $6,000 cash.

