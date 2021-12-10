Judge denies bid to nix defamation suit involving NWI county officials

The suit also claims Stabosz posted on social media Jan. 10 that "there are forces in our county that seek to use the county for their own personal gain, undermining its financial integrity and moral dignity. The most notorious example of these forces is Attorney Shaw Friedman."

In emails sent to county employees in early February, Stabosz accused Friedman of "corruptly" influencing county commissioners "through manipulation and intimidation, persuading much of the major media to do his bidding," the suit alleges.

Stabosz said he has at least a half dozen witnesses that he believes will testify "as to coercion, intimidation, and abuse of power imposed upon them by Mr. Friedman, they remain silent, until we go to trial, because they don’t want to be singled out by Friedman (as I have been), retaliated against, sued for defamation or suffer the loss of their jobs."

"This is a sham lawsuit, intended to quell public debate, discussion, criticism, and the legitimate exposing of the way a long time political power broker, and influence peddler, operates in LaPorte county," Stabosz said. "Shaw Friedman is an incredibly powerful figure, for all the wrong reasons. And a trial will uncover that, in spades."