Judge denies bid to nix defamation suit involving NWI county officials

LAPORTE — LaPorte County Auditor Timothy Stabosz has failed in his attempt to convince a judge to dismiss a defamation lawsuit filed against him earlier this year by LaPorte County Commissioners Attorney Shaw Friedman.
Special Judge Stephen Bowers went on to grant a motion by Friedman to file a second amended complaint, claiming Stabosz has made additional defamatory statements and thus Friedman is entitled to recover damages from those statements as well.
The lawsuit centers around claims made by Stabosz that Friedman is a "walking, talking conflict of interest" who "corruptly" influenced other county officials. Friedman is suing Stabosz, claiming the accusations are false attempts to disparage his reputation.
Bowers ruled in part that while Stabosz claims he believed the original statements he made against Friedman, he never reported any of the claims of criminal and unethical behavior to an appropriate authority.
"Stabosz's failure to take action to curtail Friedman's alleged misconduct creates an inference ... that Stabosz did not subjectively believe his accusations against Friedman," the judge said.
Stabosz also failed to submit sufficient evidence to show his claims "had a reasonable basis in law and fact," the ruling states.
Stabosz, who is looking at appealing the ruling, said in a prepared statement that he did report Friedman to the Indiana State Board of Accounts.
"So that there is no misunderstanding, I want to be clear that the reason that I haven’t reported Mr. Friedman to major authorities ... is because I have little faith in those entities' ability or willingness to deal with this situation," Stabosz said. "After all, it is my judgement that Mr. Friedman has been able to operate the way he has in LaPorte County, unfettered, for the last 35 years, for a reason, and it would naturally be my opinion that law enforcement has completely failed in its duties and responsibilities."
Friedman, who was not immediately available Friday morning for comment, said in his defamation suit that Stabosz did not even wait to take office before beginning a "crusade" against Friedman's continued service to the county.
During his first month in office in January, Stabosz, a Republican, "maliciously made and published a number of false statements defaming" Friedman, a Democrat, implying Friedman had engaged in "criminal acts and professional misconduct," according to the suit.
Friedman's suit cites a Jan. 5 email to the county commissioners and council where Stabosz reportedly wrote, "Mr. Friedman has evidenced himself to be a walking talking conflict of interest."
The suit also claims Stabosz posted on social media Jan. 10 that "there are forces in our county that seek to use the county for their own personal gain, undermining its financial integrity and moral dignity. The most notorious example of these forces is Attorney Shaw Friedman."
In emails sent to county employees in early February, Stabosz accused Friedman of "corruptly" influencing county commissioners "through manipulation and intimidation, persuading much of the major media to do his bidding," the suit alleges.
Stabosz said he has at least a half dozen witnesses that he believes will testify "as to coercion, intimidation, and abuse of power imposed upon them by Mr. Friedman, they remain silent, until we go to trial, because they don’t want to be singled out by Friedman (as I have been), retaliated against, sued for defamation or suffer the loss of their jobs."
"This is a sham lawsuit, intended to quell public debate, discussion, criticism, and the legitimate exposing of the way a long time political power broker, and influence peddler, operates in LaPorte county," Stabosz said. "Shaw Friedman is an incredibly powerful figure, for all the wrong reasons. And a trial will uncover that, in spades."
Friedman's lawsuit seeks to have Stabosz retract his statements and apologize. It further seeks an unspecified amount of money to be based on the evidence.