Judge denies bond reduction for man accused of ramming house while kids were inside

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge denied a bail reduction and granted the state's request for a no-contact order Friday in a case against a man accused of ramming his estranged wife's home with his truck.

Anthony E. Sailors, 57, of Hobart, refused to sign the order prohibiting him from having any contact with his estranged wife, defense attorney John Maksimovich said.

Sailors also wanted his bail reduced from $65,000 surety or $6,500 cash to $5,000 surety or $500 cash, he said.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Gina Jones said she wanted to be clear about Sailors' requests.

"You want to reduce bail to $500 and not sign a no-contact order?" she said.

Maksimovich replied, "That's Mr. Sailors' request."

Sailors is accused of ramming his estranged wife's SUV with his pickup truck and hitting her Hobart home Aug. 10 while she and several relatives, including children, were inside. A neighbor told police Sailors yelled, "I will kill everyone on the block."

Investigators later learned Sailors had been sending threatening messages before the crash, court records state.

Sailors ran into a wooded area when police arrived, and police released a K-9. Sailors is accused of kicking at the dog after it found him and reaching for an officer's gun during a struggle.

He's pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon, attempted disarming of a law enforcement officer, criminal recklessness, resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor attempted striking of a law enforcement animal.

Maksimovich said he didn't think Sailors would be a threat to the community if released.

Sailors wouldn't be a flight risk because he doesn't have any money to leave, he said. Sailors planned to live with a friend in Hobart if released.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Jessica Arnold objected to any reduction in bail, saying Sailors would be a threat to the victims in the case and the community.

The man Sailors planned to live with was facing several felony cases of his own, she said.

Sailors has several battery cases in his past, making his latest arrest appear to be part of a pattern, she said.

Arnold also asked Jones to grant her request for a no-contact order over Sailors' objection.

One woman in the house when Sailors allegedly rammed it was planning on seeking a civil protection order, and another woman already has a civil protection order against Sailors in place in Porter County, she said.