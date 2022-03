Judge denies change of venue for man charged in lawyer's homicide

CROWN POINT — A judge recently denied a request for a trial outside Lake County for a man charged with killing Region attorney William "Bill" Enslen.

Jason M. Vazquez, 38, of Hammond, has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, murder in perpetration of a burglary and two counts of burglary in connection with Enslen's homicide June 24 inside his Hobart home.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota wrote in an order she found insufficient evidence to support an assertion by Vazquez's attorneys, David Payne and Kurt Earnst, that Vazquez could not have a fair trial in Lake County.

Enslen, 75, a partner at Enslen, Enslen & Matthews in Hammond, was recalled after his death as a well-respected attorney who was fair and honest. He served as a U.S. Marine during the Vietnam War.

Payne and Earnst were appointed to represent Vazquez after the Lake County public defender's office said it was ethically precluded from representing him because of Enslen's role on the Lake County Criminal Division Public Defender Board.

In separate motions, Vazquez requested he be moved from the Lake County Jail for his own safety and that his trial be continued.

Bokota granted both requests.

She ordered Vazquez to be moved to the LaPorte County Jail and given access to the facility's law library.

The judge also scheduled Vazquez's trial to begin Sept. 26.

