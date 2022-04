Judge denies man's motion for release, sets murder trial for August

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge denied a motion Thursday from a man charged with murdering his former daughter-in-law in 2020 after finding that prosecutors had not violated his right to be brought to trial in a timely manner.

Frank Zyzanski, 60, has been in custody since his arrest in Lansing, Illinois, on April 4, 2020, in connection with the shooting death of Crystal M. Zyzanski, 29, at his family's home in the 600 block of West 63rd Avenue in Merrillville.

He's pleaded not guilty to one count of murder.

Zyzanski's attorney, Gojko Kasich, filed a motion March 30 for Zyzanski's release pending trial under Indiana Criminal Rule 4, which requires the state to bring defendants to trial within six months if they're in custody. Exceptions to the rule include continuances requested by the defense and delays due to a congested court calendar.

Kasich wrote in court filings that his calculations showed Zyzanski had been in custody for at least 247 days without waiving his Criminal Rule 4 rights.

Judge Natalie Bokota disagreed.

While the court's docket was silent in some instances about whether Zyzanski waived his rights, her staff listened to audio recordings of his prior hearings and calculated prosecutors still had 58 days to bring Zyzanski to trial while he remains in custody.

Kasich said the law states that when the docket is silent, any delay should be attributed to the state.

Bokota said the law states "record" not "docket."

"The record is not the (chronological case summary)," Bokota said. "It's the totality."

Kasich said he planned to research the issue and asked if Bokota would certify an interlocutory appeal. She said she would, but the Indiana Court of Appeals is selective in what cases it reviews.

Bokota scheduled Zyzanski's trial for the week of Aug. 15.

