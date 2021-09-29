Judge denies man's motion for separate trials on domestic abuse, murder charges

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge on Tuesday denied a man's motion for separate jury trials on allegations he physically abused a girlfriend in March 2018 and murdered her almost three months later.

Hugh Scott Jr., 36, is accused of hitting 39-year-old Davita Ward and knocking out her tooth March 22, 2018, and killing her June 16, 2018, in Gary.

Gary police found Ward's body "burned beyond recognition" June 17, 2018, in her car, which also had been set ablaze, in the 2400 block of Noble Street.

Judge Samuel Cappas said all of the allegations against Scott were part of "a continuous string of domestic violence."

The alleged battery in March 2018 was the "first part of the movie," and the killing was the second part, he said.

"The jury need to see the whole movie," Cappas said.

Scott appeared to look at defense attorney Lemuel Stigler after Cappas announced his ruling, then leaned back in a chair and looked at the ceiling.

Stigler wrote in court filings that it would be unduly prejudicial and deprive Scott of a fair trial if Scott were not granted separate trials.