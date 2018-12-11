CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge ruled Tuesday against appointing a special prosecutor in the Hobart Walmart shooting case.
Judge Salvador Vasquez said after hearing arguments on the issue he did not believe the presence of Lake County Prosecutor Bernard A. Carter's sister and brother-in-law during the Sept. 30 shooting at the Hobart Walmart presented a conflict of interest for the prosecutor's office.
Defense attorney Russell W. Brown filed a motion Nov. 27 requesting the judge appoint a special prosecutor to represent the state against his client, Alex C. Hughes, after he learned about Carter's personal connection to the case.
Hughes, 26, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, aggravated battery, criminal gang activity and criminal recklessness on allegations he shot a 25-year-old father and his 9-year-old son the night of Sept. 30 outside the Walmart off U.S. 30 in Hobart.
Carter's sister was inside the Walmart at the time of the shooting, which scattered panicked shoppers and shattered windows. His brother-in-law was sitting in a vehicle and saw a black male armed with a handgun during the shooting, but could not identify the person, according to court filings.
Supervisory Prosecutor Michael Toth said the prosecutor's family connection to the case did not divide his personal and professional loyalties, which was a requirement to prove an actual conflict of interest in a case.
Toth told Vasquez Tuesday the brother-in-law was a potential occurrence witness, but he could not provide information about the shooting that was not already clear from surveillance footage from Walmart.
Besides that, Carter's interest in the case remained unchanged, regardless of whether his family members were at the Walmart, Toth said.
“His interest remains the same to the community — to prosecute someone who shot two people in the Walmart parking lot,” Toth said.
Vasquez said after reviewing the parties' filings he did not see a conflict of interest in the case.
Hughes has a pretrial conference Feb. 14.