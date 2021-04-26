Judge denies scofflaw's petition to save tax sale properties bought in 'shell game'

Thomas and Marilyn Wisniewski also opened a joint checking account at Peoples Bank for Broadway Logistics, which remained open from June 10, 2019, until it was closed by the bank Oct. 18, 2019, the filing reads.

During that time, Wisniewski was a signatory on the account, and signed nearly all of the checks issued from the account, including many where he signed as Marilyn Wisniewski, the order states.

Neither of the Wisniewskis were able to "adequately and credibly" explain "several" of the checks that were issued and payable to Wisniewski himself, or to Connect the Dots, LLC — Marilyn Wisniewski's business — that included "loan," in the memo line.

The pair also couldn't explain why Wisniewski sometimes used his own signature on the checks and signed his wife's name other times, nor the "convoluted process" Broadway Logistics used to pay its "apparent expenses" through loans to Wisniewski or Connect the Dots, according to the order.

"Plaintiff Wisniewski's near total control of the BLC (Broadway Logistics Complex) checking account, issuing checks to himself and Marilyn Wisniewski's company Connect the Dots, further establishes that BLC was not controlled by Mizrachi or Gamez, or by the owners of MAS, but by Plaintiff Wisniewski, himself," the filing states.