Judge denies scofflaw's petition to save tax sale properties bought in 'shell game'

CROWN POINT — The Lake County treasurer can now begin forfeiting 504 tax sale certificates purchased by real estate investor Thomas Wisniewski in March 2019.
In an order filed Tuesday, Lake County Circuit Judge Marissa McDermott denied Wisniewski's request to prevent the forfeiture of the certificates.
Randy Wyllie, attorney for the Lake County auditor’s office, told The Times the auditor's office is pleased with the ruling.
"Our hope is, obviously, that the ongoing issues that the tax sale department has had over the years is going to be addressed, and this will give pause to other people that are possibly looking to do bad things in regards to the tax sale," Wyllie said.
Wisniewski's attorney, James Dillon, was not immediately available for comment Sunday.
McDermott wrote Wisniewski, who was ineligible to participate in the March 2019 Lake County tax sale, "gamed the tax sale process," along with his wife, Marilyn.
The husband and wife also are at the center of a civil lawsuit that was filed by the Indiana attorney general's office last year.
The order states Wisniewski used straw bidders to purchase hundreds of properties for Broadway Logistics Complex, LLC, a repeat of tactics used by the Wisniewski and his wife previously.
"The scheme used by the Wisniewskis in the 2018 sale appears to be the same or similar to that used in the 2019 tax sale: to use an inexperienced and unquestioning 'straw bidder' as agent for Plaintiff Wisniewski and/or Marilyn Wisniewski," the filing states.
Those straw bidders included Guadalupe Gamez, who registered as Broadway Logistics' tax sale bidder, as well as Arik Mizrachi, who served as Broadway Logistics' bidder at the March 2019 tax sale.
Gamez, who is related to Marilyn Wisniewski, also worked for Connect the Dots, LLC, a real estate entity owned or operated by the Wisniewskis.
Both Gamez and Mizrachi had unknowingly been made "owners" of Broadway Logistics, 10% and 90% respectively, after being instructed by Wisniewski to sign operating agreements for separate LLCs, the filing reads.
Checks signed by Wisniewski
Previously Wisniewski said he was only a "non-member" consultant for Broadway Logistics, not a financially benefiting member.
Wisniewski, however, "directly obtained," the $355,400 used to purchase 544 tax certifications purchased by Broadway Logistics — 40 of the certificates were redeemed — the order states.
Thomas and Marilyn Wisniewski also opened a joint checking account at Peoples Bank for Broadway Logistics, which remained open from June 10, 2019, until it was closed by the bank Oct. 18, 2019, the filing reads.
During that time, Wisniewski was a signatory on the account, and signed nearly all of the checks issued from the account, including many where he signed as Marilyn Wisniewski, the order states.
Neither of the Wisniewskis were able to "adequately and credibly" explain "several" of the checks that were issued and payable to Wisniewski himself, or to Connect the Dots, LLC — Marilyn Wisniewski's business — that included "loan," in the memo line.
The pair also couldn't explain why Wisniewski sometimes used his own signature on the checks and signed his wife's name other times, nor the "convoluted process" Broadway Logistics used to pay its "apparent expenses" through loans to Wisniewski or Connect the Dots, according to the order.
"Plaintiff Wisniewski's near total control of the BLC (Broadway Logistics Complex) checking account, issuing checks to himself and Marilyn Wisniewski's company Connect the Dots, further establishes that BLC was not controlled by Mizrachi or Gamez, or by the owners of MAS, but by Plaintiff Wisniewski, himself," the filing states.
According to the order, MAS Real Estate Investments is owned by Marilyn Wisniewski, and was a principal of Broadway Logistics.
'Shell game'
McDermott concluded Wisniewski used a third party to obtain a bidder number for the 2019 tax sale — No. 273, which was handed off to him in the parking lot of the Lake County Government Center by Gamez — since he and others working with him were not allowed to be bidders.
The filing further states Wisniewski, and those connected to his dealings, failed to make good on delinquent taxes owed.
"The cavalier attitude by Thomas Wisniewski toward boundaries and requirements permeated the evidence presented at trial. No less than five times during his testimony, Plaintiff Wisniewski told the court that the nature of the real estate business is 'fluid,'" McDermott wrote.
"But it is one thing to be fluid; it is entirely another to be running what can only be characterized as a shell game."
The filing points out witness didn't know what businesses they owned, how much they owned, who their co-owners were and which entities owed what taxes; furthermore, they couldn't answer "basic questions" about the businesses they were "supposedly" in charge of.
McDermott rejected Wisniewski's statement that Marilyn Wisniewski was the head of the loose organization and entities.
"Thomas Wisniewski was, by all credible evidence, running the show," the filing states.