Judge denies sheriff's motion to strike special prosecutor

CROWN POINT — A special judge on Monday denied Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr.'s motion to strike the appearance of a special prosecutor, who oversaw an investigation into allegations the sheriff led Crown Point police on a pursuit in September.

Special Judge Jeryl Leach also granted Special Prosecutor Stanley Levco's motion to appoint attorney David Thomas to assist him.

Martinez was indicted Jan. 6 by a Lake Criminal Court grand jury on a felony charge of resisting law enforcement and a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving.

The sheriff denied the allegations and pointed out he's not accused of political corruption.

Martinez said the allegations don't prevent him from holding office, and he characterized the indictment as a "political witch hunt" by a "rival politician."

Martinez's attorneys, Paul Stracci and Michael Woods, argued in court last week that Levco's appointment as special prosecutor did not automatically apply after the filing of charges.

Levco said it's implicit in the law that an appointed special prosecutor has the right to continue handling a case after charges are filed.

Leach wrote in court filings Levco was acting in the scope of his duties when he entered an appearance in the case against Martinez and re-appointed him to continue his work as special prosecutor.

In granting Levco's request for co-counsel, Leach wrote Thomas' appointment was a reasonable expense for the state.

The defense had argued the case wasn't overly complex, and taxpayers shouldn't have to pay for Levco — a seasoned prosecutor — to receive assistance from an equally experienced attorney.

Levco said it took two defense attorneys to represent the sheriff, but the defense was objecting to his motion seeking another attorney to assist him.

Levco said the defense's notice of third-party subpoenas showed the case would be complex. The noticed revealed Stracci and Woods were planning to demand videos, photos and other information from more than two dozen parties.

Leach agreed, writing the Levco's request for help was reasonable considering the defense's numerous subpoenas and Martinez's request for expedited hearings.

Martinez's jury trial is scheduled to begin April 11.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.