CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge dismissed child molesting charges against a Gary man Monday at the request of the Lake County prosecutor's office.
David M. Nava, 37, had been scheduled to stand trial Monday on two felony counts of child molesting and two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.
Nava had been accused of repeatedly molesting a then-14-year-old boy in 2017.
The prosecutor's office filed a motion to dismiss the charges because of a lack of evidence, an official said.
A previous investigation involving Nava and the same boy in 2011 also was dropped because the boy stopped talking about the alleged abuse, according to court records.
