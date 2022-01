Judge dismisses OWI charges against Hobart Township official

LAKE STATION — The city court judge cleared Hobart Township Trustee Thomas Silich on Tuesday of charges of impaired driving.

Roy Dominguez, Silich’s defense attorney, said the court dismissed the misdemeanor count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and three other traffic infractions after the Lake County prosecutor’s office said it cannot prove Silich committed those violations.

City Judge Josh Matejczyk also ordered Silich’s driving records expunged. That will erase any official records of the charges and of Silich refusing a breath test.

Dominguez said the expungement will give Silich back his driving privileges as well as lift the cloud that has been over Silich’s political career for the past six months.

Dominguez claims that Silich’s arrest last summer was part of a conspiracy by Silich’s political opponents to ambush and politically embarrass the retired steelworker, who has administered poor relief to needy township residents since he was first elected trustee in 2010.

Dominguez added that he is sending the evidence he collected in this case to the Federal Bureau of Investigation to determine whether Lake Station police were abusive to Silich and possibly others.