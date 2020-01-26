Judge dismisses suit from 'disgruntled' firm who claimed county ignored tax fraud

Gilyan said he found homeowners were falsely claiming they bought their homes with money borrowed from family members. A mortgage reduces property taxes.

The auditor, who oversees property tax deductions, and commissioners, who do all consultant hiring, brought in Gilyan about seven years ago to help them enforce a state-mandated program to weed out bogus deductions on ineligible rental properties or second homes.

Gilyan sued in 2017, saying Petalas breached their contract by disallowing them to pursue tax deduction fraud. He claimed Petalas refused to assist Gilyan's investigation and eventually convinced the county to cancel Gilyan's contract.

Petalas has long denied the allegations.

Summary judgment

Clymer issued a summary judgment in the county's favor on Jan. 17, dismissing the case on the grounds the court "lacks subject matter jurisdiction" over the claims.

In siding with the county, Clymer argued the lawsuit clearly arose under Indiana's tax laws and thus could not be addressed by this court. The county argued in court filings that the Indiana legislature created Indiana Tax Court to channel such tax disputes.