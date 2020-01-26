Judge dismisses suit from 'disgruntled' firm who claimed county ignored tax fraud

CROWN POINT — A Porter County judge ruled in favor of Lake County government this past week, putting an end to a 2017 lawsuit that initially targeted County Auditor John Petalas amid allegations he played politics with taxpayer funding.
Petalas and the Lake County Board of Commissioners had been named in a 2017 lawsuit filed by a Merrillville consulting firm that Petalas' office had hired in in 2013 to chase down illegal tax deductions before the relationship went sour.
About five months after the lawsuit was filed, Petalas was personally dismissed from the litigation, according to county attorney Randy Wyllie.
"Now, after more than two years of litigation by DSG Lake, a disgruntled former county vendor whose county contract was not renewed, Auditor Petalas is extremely pleased with Judge (Jeffrey) Clymer’s final decision essentially now dismissing the lawsuit in Lake County’s favor as well,” Wyllie said.
Dummy mortgages
DSG Lake, LLC is owed by Merrillville attorney David N. Gilyan.
According to the lawsuit, Gilyan claimed Petalas prematurely halted the firm's efforts to recover property taxes lost to illegal mortgage deductions on homes around the county.
Specifically, Gilyan was working as a consultant for the auditor when he discovered homeowners using "dummy mortgages" to falsely claim a deduction.
Gilyan said he found homeowners were falsely claiming they bought their homes with money borrowed from family members. A mortgage reduces property taxes.
The auditor, who oversees property tax deductions, and commissioners, who do all consultant hiring, brought in Gilyan about seven years ago to help them enforce a state-mandated program to weed out bogus deductions on ineligible rental properties or second homes.
Gilyan sued in 2017, saying Petalas breached their contract by disallowing them to pursue tax deduction fraud. He claimed Petalas refused to assist Gilyan's investigation and eventually convinced the county to cancel Gilyan's contract.
Petalas has long denied the allegations.
Summary judgment
Clymer issued a summary judgment in the county's favor on Jan. 17, dismissing the case on the grounds the court "lacks subject matter jurisdiction" over the claims.
In siding with the county, Clymer argued the lawsuit clearly arose under Indiana's tax laws and thus could not be addressed by this court. The county argued in court filings that the Indiana legislature created Indiana Tax Court to channel such tax disputes.
County attorney John Hughes said Clymer ruled he did not have subject matter jurisdiction to decide whether DSG could legally pursue claims for improper homestead deductions for a period of 10 years, as DSG claimed, or a period of 3 years, as Lake County claimed based on the position of the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance.
Court documents show the county relied on IDLGF's instruction on tax law to limit the review to three years. DSG argued the three-year limit was not part of the contract, and limited the amount of money the firm would reap from naming bad actors.
Gilyan told The Times in 2013 that he and a staff of three full-time assistants had identified 330 ineligible homestead deductions and was working to recover $1.3 million in back taxes.
Gilyan and his attorney did not respond to a request for comment.