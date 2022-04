Judge dismisses wrongful death lawsuit against megachurch pastors

CROWN POINT — A judge ended a more than five-year-old civil lawsuit against Family Christian Center and its pastors, Stephan and Melodye Munsey, linked to the drowning death of a woman hired to babysit their grandchild in 2015.

Vicki Walker, also known as Vicki Olds, accused the pastors and their megachurch of negligence, alleging they failed to adequately watch over her 18-year-old daughter Domonique "Nikki" Smith and protect her from injury while she was in their home.

Melodye Munsey found Smith facedown in the deep end of her 20-by-45-foot swimming pool May 29, 2015, after her then-5-year-old granddaughter entered her second-story bedroom wet and crying and asked her to look outside, according to court records.

Melodye Munsey saw Smith in the pool, went outside and found Smith to be unresponsive, and returned inside to call 911.

Smith died June 1, 2015, after she was taken off life support, records state. Olds chose to forgo an autopsy because Smith's organs were donated.

Smith, who was Olds' only child, graduated with honors from Merrillville High School in 2014 and was a sophomore at Valparaiso University.

Hundreds of people turned out for a vigil for Smith days after her death, remembering her as an old soul who spread joy and friendship wherever she went.

She was a certified lifeguard and began attending the Family Christian Center in late 2014, court records state.

Melodye Munsey told attorneys in depositions that she could not swim and was unable to reach Smith as Smith floated in about 8 1/2 feet of water. After calling 911, Melodye Munsey ran to a neighbor's house to get help, court records state.

Smith remained facedown in the water for at least 12 minutes before medics arrived and placed her in an ambulance.

Stephan Munsey, who had been away from home for several days on a fishing trip in the Bahamas, arrived home after Smith was in the ambulance, records state.

Attorneys for the Munseys and their church hired a medical doctor, who reviewed video recordings of the pool area and police, medical and coroner's records and determined Smith suffered an irreversible brain injury due to lack of oxygen. The Lake County coroner's office determined she died from accidental drowning.

The parties disagreed about whether Smith and the Munseys' granddaughter went swimming against Melodye Munsey's wishes.

Melodye Munsey said in her deposition she told her granddaughter she could not go swimming that day. She told attorneys she went to a doctor's office because she had an earache and did not think Smith and her granddaughter would be in the pool upon her return home.

Olds' attorneys said evidence was presented that Melodye Munsey forbid Smith and her granddaughter from swimming that morning because it was raining, but she gave them permission to go in the pool later in the day.

Olds' attorneys also argued the Munseys had life jackets and a pool cover but lacked other safety equipment such as a pole with a hook on it.

Attorneys for Olds argued Smith was an invitee at the Munseys' home, which required the pastors to "exercise reasonable care" for Smith's protection while she was on their property.

Senior Judge Michael Bergerson noted an earlier ruling in the case in which Smith was found to be an independent contractor while visiting the Munseys' home.

The previous ruling was issued after attorneys for Family Christian Center and the Munseys asked a judge to dismiss the lawsuit. They claimed Smith was their employee, which would have limited Olds to seeking damages for her daughter's death only through the state's Worker's Compensation Board.

The judge denied the Munsey's motion to dismiss in 2017, and the Indiana Court of Appeals affirmed the lower court's decision in 2018. Attorneys for the pastors and their church filed a motion for summary judgment in June, and a hearing was held Feb. 9.

Bergerson wrote that Olds alleged a failure to supervise and rescue, but her attorneys never brought a premises liability claim. Such a claim cannot be raised for the first time in response to a motion for summary judgment, he wrote.

Melodye Munsey had no duty to supervise Smith, a competent adult and trained lifeguard, while Smith was babysitting, the judge said.

Bergerson agreed with the pastors and found Smith did not have permission to use their swimming pool, which meant the Munseys' only duty was to refrain from "willfully or wantonly" injuring Smith or increasing her risk of harm.

Indiana law does not require an individual to aid or protect another person, even if the individual knows the other person needs assistance, Bergerson wrote.

Even if an exception to that law were to apply to Smith, Melodye Munsey did what was required by calling 911 and seeking help from neighbors, he said.

It was undisputed that Melodye Munsey could not swim, and "there is never a duty to endanger oneself in order to attempt to render aid," the judge wrote.

Bergerson concluded there were no genuine issues of material fact in the case and ordered all of Olds' claims against Stephan and Melodye Munster dismissed.

