Judge doubles bond request for Valpo-area man charged with paying woman to have sex with son

The case came to light Aug. 12 when the father of the child told Muscatine, Iowa, police he found videos on his cellphone of his 33-year-old girlfriend, Peters, performing various sex acts with one of their sons, police said.

Text messages show Peters sent the videos and photos to Winchip in exchange for money on July 23, police said.

Peters told investigators she has known "Hank" (Winchip) since she was a teenager and had done "odds and ends" work at his home in the past, the charging documents allege.

"This relationship later evolved to (Peters) sending sex videos to Hank for cash," court records state.

She denied the male in the videos in question is her son, police said.

The child told investigators his father forced them to do the videos and that his mother "fake child molested him," a court document states.

The father had not been charged in the matter as of Friday morning.

The child said the videos were shot at their apartment and a hotel where they used to live in Muscatine, Iowa, investigators said. The boy said his father would sometimes hold the phone to record the videos, and other times his mother would record the videos when they were alone.