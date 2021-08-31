Judge doubles bond request for Valpo-area man charged with paying woman to have sex with son

VALPARAISO — Bond was set Tuesday at $5,000 cash, or twice as much as sought by prosecutors, for a 76-year-old Valparaiso-area man charged with paying an Iowa woman for photos and videos of her having sex with her young son.
If Henry Winchip Sr. does bond out of jail, Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer ordered that he be placed on GPS monitoring and have no access to the internet while his case proceeds.
Winchip appeared for an initial hearing on felony counts of child exploitation and possession of child pornography.
The hearing began via a video call from the county jail, but Winchip was brought over to court when he complained of being unable to hear the judge.
Winchip, who arrived in a wheelchair, told the judge he does not have the money to hire an attorney and requested a public defender. But after questioning him about his income and expenses, DeBoer denied the request for free legal assistance.
The judge entered pleas of not guilty and ordered Winchip to have no further contact with the child while his case proceeds.
A status hearing was set for Oct. 12.
The child's mother, Jessica Peters, was being held in the Muscatine County Jail on Friday on charges of incest, second-degree sexual abuse and sexual exploitation of a minor.
The case came to light Aug. 12 when the father of the child told Muscatine, Iowa, police he found videos on his cellphone of his 33-year-old girlfriend, Peters, performing various sex acts with one of their sons, police said.
Text messages show Peters sent the videos and photos to Winchip in exchange for money on July 23, police said.
Peters told investigators she has known "Hank" (Winchip) since she was a teenager and had done "odds and ends" work at his home in the past, the charging documents allege.
"This relationship later evolved to (Peters) sending sex videos to Hank for cash," court records state.
She denied the male in the videos in question is her son, police said.
The child told investigators his father forced them to do the videos and that his mother "fake child molested him," a court document states.
The father had not been charged in the matter as of Friday morning.
The child said the videos were shot at their apartment and a hotel where they used to live in Muscatine, Iowa, investigators said. The boy said his father would sometimes hold the phone to record the videos, and other times his mother would record the videos when they were alone.
"Victim 1 stated they placed a pillow over his face during the videos so he would not see any bad stuff," the charging information reads. "Victim 1 knew that the videos were sent to Hank."
Porter County police and the FBI served a search warrant at Winchip's unincorporated Washington Township home Thursday, and he later told officers at the local station that he has known the woman in question for about 15 years, police said.