Judge finds defendant likely had role in witness' homicide, rules jury can hear statement

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — A judge granted the state's request to show jurors a statement made by a deceased witness, finding the defendant in an attempted murder case likely had a role in the witness' homicide.

William Galloway, 27, of Gary, had been scheduled to stand trial this week on charges alleging he shot and wounded a woman Sept. 18 in the 1100 block of Bigger Street. His trial is expected to be rescheduled.

Sean Baker, 23, of Gary, was a witness to the Sept. 18 shooting but was fatally shot Oct. 30 in the 7000 block of East Fifth Avenue in Gary. No charges have been filed in Baker's homicide.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell presided over a hearing Aug. 10 in which prosecutors presented testimony and evidence supporting their allegation that Galloway had a role in Baker's death.

Galloway's attorney, John Cantrell, argued Galloway wasn't responsible for Baker's death and accused a man who testified against Galloway of being Galloway's romantic rival, because Galloway and the man each have children with the same woman.

Boswell wrote in an order filed Monday that Cantrell's argument that the witness was motivated by a romantic rivalry was unpersuasive.