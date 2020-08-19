Judge finds defendant likely had role in witness' homicide, rules jury can hear statement

CROWN POINT — A judge granted the state's request to show jurors a statement made by a deceased witness, finding the defendant in an attempted murder case likely had a role in the witness' homicide.
William Galloway, 27, of Gary, had been scheduled to stand trial this week on charges alleging he shot and wounded a woman Sept. 18 in the 1100 block of Bigger Street. His trial is expected to be rescheduled.
Sean Baker, 23, of Gary, was a witness to the Sept. 18 shooting but was fatally shot Oct. 30 in the 7000 block of East Fifth Avenue in Gary. No charges have been filed in Baker's homicide.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell presided over a hearing Aug. 10 in which prosecutors presented testimony and evidence supporting their allegation that Galloway had a role in Baker's death.
Galloway's attorney, John Cantrell, argued Galloway wasn't responsible for Baker's death and accused a man who testified against Galloway of being Galloway's romantic rival, because Galloway and the man each have children with the same woman.
Boswell wrote in an order filed Monday that Cantrell's argument that the witness was motivated by a romantic rivalry was unpersuasive.
"It is not uncommon in today's society for young women to have children by different men," the judge wrote.
Boswell also noted no evidence was presented to indicate whether the woman remains involved with either the witness or Galloway. She ruled the state proved by a preponderance of the evidence that Galloway had a role in Baker's killing.
Prosecutors elected to try Galloway in the attempted murder case before going to trial in two other cases, which include three separate counts of murder.
At the time of the Sept. 18 shooting, Galloway was free on bond pending trial on charges he killed Jonquell Golida, 23, of Gary, and wounded Timothy Fryerson in a shooting Nov. 12, 2016, near the intersection of 49th Avenue and Massachusetts Street in Gary.
Galloway allegedly cut off an ankle monitor before the shooting Sept. 18. Baker was killed in late October, and Galloway was captured by authorities Nov. 21.
In April, prosecutors charged Galloway in the double homicide of Zantrell Collins and Koreena Ramos, both 18, on Oct. 13, 2016, as they sat in a car outside a convenience store in the 700 block of East 49th Avenue.
Boswell vacated Galloway's trial last week in the attempted murder case because of a congested court calendar. She set a status hearing for Sept. 2.
