Judge finds man in contempt for swearing at woman he's accused of stalking

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge found a Winfield man in contempt of court Tuesday for mouthing an expletive at a woman he's accused of stalking and imposed a 90-day jail sentence.
Terry L. Earvin, 30, appeared before Judge Clarence Murray for a bond reduction hearing.
Earvin's bond is set at $50,000 surety or $5,000 cash on two felony counts of stalking and two misdemeanor counts alleging he violated a protection order.
Defense attorney Adam Tavitas said Earvin was unable to post bond and asked Murray to consider reducing it to $10,000 surety or $1,000 cash. Tavitas said Earvin's mother supported the reduction and Earvin would agree to GPS monitoring as a condition of release.
Deputy Prosecutor Nadia Wardrip introduced a letter Earvin's mother wrote after his arrest Oct. 25 in which she said her son has a "major drug problem," had never recovered from childhood trauma and would be a danger to society if released.
Wardrip said she spoke with Earvin's mother Monday and confirmed she still thought her son's bond should not be reduced.
The woman Earvin is accused of stalking was in the courtroom and also did not want to see his bond reduced, the prosecutor said.
Wardrip recited Earvin's criminal history, which included a conviction in a 2013 shooting at the Tiberon Trails apartment complex in Calumet Township.
At one point during Wardrip's arguments, Murray stopped to warn Earvin to stop talking to Tavitas.
Tavitas said the dispute between Earvin and the woman stem from his concerns about visitation with his children, which led him to file several reports with Merrillville police.
Murray denied any bond reduction and said he would not consider any future requests, but abruptly ended the hearing and ordered Earvin to a holding cell. The judge later said he saw Earvin lean back and mouth a word at someone in the audience.
The woman testified Earvin called her an expletive. Deputy Prosecutor Nathan Psimos also testified he saw Earvin lean back and mouth the expletive at the woman.
Wardrip said a protection order issued by Lake Juvenile Court prohibits Earvin from talking to the woman.
Earvin will not receive credit toward other cases while serving the 90-day sentence, records show.