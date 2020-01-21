Judge finds man in contempt for swearing at woman he's accused of stalking

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge found a Winfield man in contempt of court Tuesday for mouthing an expletive at a woman he's accused of stalking and imposed a 90-day jail sentence.

Terry L. Earvin, 30, appeared before Judge Clarence Murray for a bond reduction hearing.

Earvin's bond is set at $50,000 surety or $5,000 cash on two felony counts of stalking and two misdemeanor counts alleging he violated a protection order.

Defense attorney Adam Tavitas said Earvin was unable to post bond and asked Murray to consider reducing it to $10,000 surety or $1,000 cash. Tavitas said Earvin's mother supported the reduction and Earvin would agree to GPS monitoring as a condition of release.

Deputy Prosecutor Nadia Wardrip introduced a letter Earvin's mother wrote after his arrest Oct. 25 in which she said her son has a "major drug problem," had never recovered from childhood trauma and would be a danger to society if released.

Wardrip said she spoke with Earvin's mother Monday and confirmed she still thought her son's bond should not be reduced.

The woman Earvin is accused of stalking was in the courtroom and also did not want to see his bond reduced, the prosecutor said.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up