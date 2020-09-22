Judge frees woman jailed in 'Fireball'-fueled knife attack

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — A judge freed a Portage woman one week after her arrest on charges of stabbing her boyfriend under the influence of a fiery cocktail.

Felicia M. Williamson, 32, was released from Porter County Jail Tuesday on a $750 cash bond following her appearance earlier in the day before Porter Superior Court Judge Mary DeBoer.

Williamson has been held in jail since her arrest Sept. 15 when police were called to a Portage trailer park to help a 35-year-old man found bleeding outside his mobile home.

The man told police the defendant burned him with a cigarette and stabbed him with a knife she found in his kitchen.

Police said emergency medical officials had to treat the victim for loss of blood from cuts on his hands as well as a long slashing cut on his right arm.

The man said Williamson became violent after drinking Fireball, a cinnamon-flavored whiskey.

He said she had previously gotten upset after drinking the 66 proof alcohol, which is sold by the bottle, and claimed she had attempted to stab him earlier this year, but he declined to call police at that time.