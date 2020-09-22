Judge frees woman jailed in 'Fireball'-fueled knife attack

VALPARAISO — A judge freed a Portage woman one week after her arrest on charges of stabbing her boyfriend under the influence of a fiery cocktail.
Felicia M. Williamson, 32, was released from Porter County Jail Tuesday on a $750 cash bond following her appearance earlier in the day before Porter Superior Court Judge Mary DeBoer.
Williamson has been held in jail since her arrest Sept. 15 when police were called to a Portage trailer park to help a 35-year-old man found bleeding outside his mobile home.
The man told police the defendant burned him with a cigarette and stabbed him with a knife she found in his kitchen.
Police said emergency medical officials had to treat the victim for loss of blood from cuts on his hands as well as a long slashing cut on his right arm.
The man said Williamson became violent after drinking Fireball, a cinnamon-flavored whiskey.
He said she had previously gotten upset after drinking the 66 proof alcohol, which is sold by the bottle, and claimed she had attempted to stab him earlier this year, but he declined to call police at that time.
Police said that while Williamson admitted she had been drinking Fireball, she also said she was upset at the man for cheating on her recently with a prostitute.
She faces charges of battery by means with a deadly weapon, battery resulting in serious bodily injury and two felony counts of domestic battery in the presence of children.
Police said they found two small infants in the mobile home at the time of the incident.
DeBoer ordered Williamson to report to the Porter County Adult Probation Department after she posted her bond and was released from the jail.
The judge has placed Williamson under the supervision of the probation department and ordered her to undergo any counseling the probation department recommends she needs after an assessment is completed.
The judge also has issued a protection order forbidding William from contact between her and the victim.
The judge has appointed attorney Kenneth Elwood to defend Williamson.
Court records indicate Williamson pleaded guilty in 2016 to disorderly conduct, a class B misdemeanor and again in 2011 to misdemeanor drunken driving.