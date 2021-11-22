Judge Gina Jones to transfer to Criminal Division vacancy

CROWN POINT — Lake Superior Court Judge Gina Jones has been approved for transfer to fill a vacancy in the Criminal Division, officials said.

Jones will replace Judge Diane Boswell, who died Oct. 19 after more than 16 years of service.

Jones' effective start date in Criminal Division, Room 3, will be Dec. 20, according to the Lake County Bar Association.

Lake County attorneys interested in replacing Jones in Lake Superior Court Civil Division, Room 6, have until noon Dec. 6 to submit applications.

The Lake County Judicial Nominating Commission plans to interview applicants Dec. 13.

Attorneys representing Hammond and Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. filed documents in federal court this month seeking a preliminary injunction to prevent the commission from continuing to take steps toward filling the vacancy.

They claim Indiana's system of appointing superior court judges in Lake, St. Joseph, Allen, and Marion counties violates the federal Voting Rights Act by treating the state's four counties with large minority populations different than Indiana's 88 other counties where all judges are elected.