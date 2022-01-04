Judge gives 26 years to dealer, says illegal drug sales not 'a victimless crime'

CROWN POINT — A Chicago man told a judge Tuesday he "took some shortcuts in life" and didn't think anyone would get hurt when he sold drugs that later resulted in the death of a Schererville man in 2019.
Kariem "K" Rainey, 45, was the first person charged in Lake County under a state law adopted in 2018 that allows county prosecutors to file a charge of dealing in a controlled substance causing death.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota accepted Rainey's plea agreement and sentenced him to an agreed term of 26 years in prison.
People often talk about drug issues as "a victimless crime," but Rainey's case was an example of how that's not accurate, the judge said.
"We've got to find a way to be more aware of the consequences of what we do," Bokota said. "You can certainly impart to your own children the importance of thinking of the consequences of your own actions."
Rainey admitted he sold heroin to a 36-year-old Schererville man, who died April 2, 2019, from an overdose of fentanyl, heroin, codeine, methadone and clonazepam, according to court records.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Jacob Brandewie said the man's family was notified of Rainey's plea agreement, but chose not to give a victim impact statement during his sentencing hearing.
Rainey's sentence from his Lake County case was to run concurrently to sentences he's already serving for a similar conviction in LaPorte County and a separate conviction in the U.S. District Court for Northern Illinois.
Rainey was sentenced Sept. 23 in LaPorte Superior Court to 30 years in prison for selling drugs resulting in the death of a 31-year-old Michigan City woman on Nov. 21, 2018, from an overdose of morphine and fentanyl.
He was sentenced in October 2020 in U.S. District Court in Chicago to 19 years in prison for possessing marijuana with an intent to distribute and firearms crimes.
Defense attorney Kevin Milner said Rainey's case took a lot of work because multiple jurisdictions were involved and asked Bokota to accept his client's plea agreement.
Rainey said he was raised in a "God-fearing, law-abiding family" and had five children of his own.
"I'm very, very sorry about the situation," he said.