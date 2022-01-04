Judge gives 26 years to dealer, says illegal drug sales not 'a victimless crime'

CROWN POINT — A Chicago man told a judge Tuesday he "took some shortcuts in life" and didn't think anyone would get hurt when he sold drugs that later resulted in the death of a Schererville man in 2019.

Kariem "K" Rainey, 45, was the first person charged in Lake County under a state law adopted in 2018 that allows county prosecutors to file a charge of dealing in a controlled substance causing death.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota accepted Rainey's plea agreement and sentenced him to an agreed term of 26 years in prison.

People often talk about drug issues as "a victimless crime," but Rainey's case was an example of how that's not accurate, the judge said.

"We've got to find a way to be more aware of the consequences of what we do," Bokota said. "You can certainly impart to your own children the importance of thinking of the consequences of your own actions."

Rainey admitted he sold heroin to a 36-year-old Schererville man, who died April 2, 2019, from an overdose of fentanyl, heroin, codeine, methadone and clonazepam, according to court records.