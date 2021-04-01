Judge grants bail for man charged with murder in road rage shooting

Scott has pleaded not guilty to murder, intimidation and criminal recklessness, and two misdemeanor counts of reckless driving.

Berrios has pleaded not guilty to felony charges of intimidation, criminal recklessness and battery, and two misdemeanor counts of reckless driving.

Defense attorneys Paul Stracci and Michael Woods wrote in court filings the evidence showed Scott more likely than not greatly feared Uriel Arambula was going to shoot him, and that a reasonable person would have felt the same.

By the time Scott drew his gun, he had been pursued by the Arambula brothers, struck by one of them as he held up a hand to signal his withdrawal from the fight and communicated police were on the way, struggled — and lost — with Uriel Arambula for control of Arambula's gun, was attacked from behind by Arambula's brother with fists and a wrench, and chased through a gap between two cars, the defense said.

Scott did not fire his his gun until Uriel Arambula entered the breach between cars where Scott had retreated and raised a gun toward Scott, the attorneys wrote.

Lake County prosecutors wrote it was Berrios and Scott who initiated and continued combat during the car chase, fight and shooting at the tire shop.