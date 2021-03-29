Judge grants bail for man charged with murdering 14-year-old in shootout

Lilly died from a gunshot wound to his back. A .45-caliber bullet was recovered from his body, the same caliber as a spent shell casing later found in Triplett's Impala, Gonzalez wrote.

Gary police found the Impala days later under a tarp at the home of Triplett's relative, after receiving an anonymous tip about it, according to court records.

Investigators found three spent .40-caliber bullet casings and one spent 9 mm casing in the parking lot of a church off 11th Avenue, records state.

Gonzalez said the location of those spent bullet casings showed Triplett was the aggressor, because the occupants of the Charger didn't start shooting until they reached a church parking lot off 11th Avenue, Gonzalez wrote.

Triplett's attorney, Darnail Lyles, wrote there was no evidence to show Triplett intended to murder the people in the Charger, which would support a claim of transferred intent for Lilly's homicide.

"The state has presented evidence that someone committed the crime of reckless homicide," Lyles wrote.

Cappas wrote it was possible Lilly's killing was more akin to reckless homicide than murder, or that Lilly was an unfortunate victim of Triplett's shooting at the car behind him in self-defense.