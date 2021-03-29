Judge grants bail for man charged with murdering 14-year-old in shootout

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge recently granted bail for a man charged with murder in a 2019 shootout in Gary that left an innocent 14-year-old boy dead.
Anthony L. Triplett Jr., 20, of Gary, could be released from the Lake County Jail if he is able to post a bond of $100,000 surety or $10,000 cash.
Police said 14-year-old Arion Lilly was an innocent bystander to a shootout April 25, 2019, between Triplett's red Chevrolet Impala and a red Dodge Charger near 11th Avenue and Rutledge Street in Gary.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas wrote Lake County prosecutors failed to meet their burden of showing the presumption of Triplett's guilt on a murder charge was strong. Evidentiary hearings on Triplett's petition to let bail were held Oct. 28 and Feb. 3.
Cappas found evidence in the case strongly supported allegations Triplett was involved in the shootout, but not that he intended to murder the occupants of the Charger or Lilly.
Surveillance video gathered by Gary police showed Triplett's Impala being chased by a Charger. The occupants of both cars were shooting at each other, Cappas wrote.
Lilly ducked and started to run west as Triplett's red Impala traveled eastbound past Lilly, who fell to the ground, Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Veronica Gonzalez wrote in court filings.
Lilly died from a gunshot wound to his back. A .45-caliber bullet was recovered from his body, the same caliber as a spent shell casing later found in Triplett's Impala, Gonzalez wrote.
Gary police found the Impala days later under a tarp at the home of Triplett's relative, after receiving an anonymous tip about it, according to court records.
Investigators found three spent .40-caliber bullet casings and one spent 9 mm casing in the parking lot of a church off 11th Avenue, records state.
Gonzalez said the location of those spent bullet casings showed Triplett was the aggressor, because the occupants of the Charger didn't start shooting until they reached a church parking lot off 11th Avenue, Gonzalez wrote.
Triplett's attorney, Darnail Lyles, wrote there was no evidence to show Triplett intended to murder the people in the Charger, which would support a claim of transferred intent for Lilly's homicide.
"The state has presented evidence that someone committed the crime of reckless homicide," Lyles wrote.
Cappas wrote it was possible Lilly's killing was more akin to reckless homicide than murder, or that Lilly was an unfortunate victim of Triplett's shooting at the car behind him in self-defense.
"No clear evidence has been presented by either party to indicate who started the shooting or who started the chase," the judge wrote.
Triplett is currently scheduled to stand trial starting May 24.