Judge grants bond reduction for man charged in shooting over food stamp card

CROWN POINT — A judge granted a bond reduction Tuesday for a defendant facing charges in two cases, including the Oct. 9 shooting of a 61-year-old man trying to sell a food stamp card.

Jamel D. Hutson, 32, of Gary, was being held on a total bail of $80,000 surety or $8,000 cash in both of his cases, Lake Criminal Court records showed. He now must post a total of $50,000 surety or $5,000 cash in both cases.

Judge Samuel Cappas previously granted a motion from Lake County prosecutors and defense attorney Lakeisha Murdaugh to set Hutson's bail at $30,000 surety or $3,000 cash in the Oct. 9 shooting.

In that case, Hutson and Darryl L. Rodriguez, 32, of Gary, are accused of driving up alongside a 61-year-old man and shooting him multiple times near West Eighth Avenue and Van Buren Street in Gary.

The man told police he was looking to sell a food stamp card for $50, but he refused to allow Rodriguez to look at the card. Rodriguez cursed at the man and said, "I should just take it from you," so the 61-year-old left that location, court records allege.

The man was walking when a car driven by Hutson pulled up and Rodriguez began shooting at him, records state.

Hutson has pleaded not guilty to felony charges of aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon, battery resulting in serious bodily injury, battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and pointing a firearm.

Rodriguez remains wanted on the charges.

Hutson also is charged in a separate case with felony intimidation, felon in possession of a handgun and pointing a firearm. That case stems from an incident in September 2019 in Gary, court records show.

Cappas granted a motion from Alger Boswell, Hutson's attorney in the intimidation case, to reduce Hutson's bail from $50,000 surety or $5,000 cash to $20,000 surety or $2,000 cash.

Boswell said Hutson turned himself in on his two cases and would not be a flight risk.

