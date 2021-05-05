Judge grants man's request for speedy trial on murder charge

CROWN POINT — A judge granted a man's request Wednesday for a speedy trial on charges he and a co-defendant murdered a former Griffith basketball player and shot and wounded another man earlier this year in Merrillville.

Tahari K. Watson, 18, and Leonard G. Young, 20, both of Michigan City, are accused of killing Tyree Riley, 18, of Merrillville, and shooting Riley's friend after Riley and another man from Michigan City fought over a girl March 15 in a parking lot at Merrillville High School.

Both men have pleaded not guilty.

Watson's attorney, Russell Brown, asked Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas to schedule Watson's trial for the week of June 21.

Brown also asked Cappas to set a deadline for a firearms examiner at the Lake County sheriff's crime lab to complete an examination of ballistics evidence in the case.

Brown accused the prosecutor's office of giving him excuses for why the analysis hasn't been completed and said he's confident it will prove Watson's innocence.

"We are demanding these ballistics be completed in a timely fashion," Brown said.