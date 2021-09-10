Judge grants no-contact order for wife of slain Navy veteran

CROWN POINT — A judge granted the state's motion Friday for an order prohibiting a U.S. Veterans Affairs police officer from having any contact with the wife and child of a Navy veteran he's accused of murdering.
Timothy R. Thomas, 40, of Highland, previously objected to the no-contact order because it could have prevented him from legally carrying a handgun for work.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Keith Anderson said Thomas' license to carry a handgun in Indiana was suspended July 9, so Thomas' concerns about work were no longer relevant.
Jessika Lile, whose husband, Nicholas Lile, was allegedly shot to death by Thomas on Jan. 3, still fears for her safety while Thomas is free on bond, Anderson said.
Thomas has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, aggravated battery and battery with a deadly weapon in the Jan. 3 homicide of Nicholas Lile, 42, at Lile's home near Lowell. Thomas also is facing a firearm enhancement.
Thomas told police he shot Lile, but claimed it was in self-defense, court records show. He initially was charged with voluntary manslaughter, but prosecutors upgraded the charge to murder.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez granted Thomas' petition to let bail earlier this year, following a series of evidentiary hearings.
Thomas' attorney, Ben Murphy, objected to the no-contact order.
Thomas' handgun license was suspended because of his charges, Murphy said. Indiana State Police informed Thomas the license could be reinstated if he's acquitted or his case is dismissed.
Murphy said Thomas felt threatened by social media posts that appeared to suggest vigilante justice should be taken in the case.
If Vasquez were to grant a no-contact order, Thomas would not be permitted to have a gun in his own home, Murphy said.
Anderson and Vasquez said they didn't think the language in the no-contact order should be read so broadly.
The judge said the order would mean Thomas could not carry a firearm outside his home or in any place of business.
Vasquez entered the no-contact order, but said he would supplement it with another order specifically stating Thomas would not be prohibited from possessing a weapon in his own home.