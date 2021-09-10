Judge grants no-contact order for wife of slain Navy veteran

CROWN POINT — A judge granted the state's motion Friday for an order prohibiting a U.S. Veterans Affairs police officer from having any contact with the wife and child of a Navy veteran he's accused of murdering.

Timothy R. Thomas, 40, of Highland, previously objected to the no-contact order because it could have prevented him from legally carrying a handgun for work.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Keith Anderson said Thomas' license to carry a handgun in Indiana was suspended July 9, so Thomas' concerns about work were no longer relevant.

Jessika Lile, whose husband, Nicholas Lile, was allegedly shot to death by Thomas on Jan. 3, still fears for her safety while Thomas is free on bond, Anderson said.

Thomas has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, aggravated battery and battery with a deadly weapon in the Jan. 3 homicide of Nicholas Lile, 42, at Lile's home near Lowell. Thomas also is facing a firearm enhancement.

Thomas told police he shot Lile, but claimed it was in self-defense, court records show. He initially was charged with voluntary manslaughter, but prosecutors upgraded the charge to murder.