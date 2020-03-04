Judge grants no contact order over objection of woman man allegedly shot, previously abused

Boatman, whose first felony conviction was in 2008, was on probation and legally barred from carrying a handgun when he argued with the woman Feb. 4 outside the Citgo gas station at 169th Street and Indianapolis Boulevard and accidentally shot her, she said.

Boatman's 1-year-old son was in the car with the woman when Boatman tapped the butt of a gun on a car windshield, causing the gun to fire, Westberg said. The bullet grazed the woman's head and traveled through a passenger side window as the couple's 1-year-old sat in the back seat.

"(The alleged victim) has no idea how lucky she is," Westberg said. "When you take a gun out and wave it around, you put everyone in danger."

Boatman was not compliant with the terms of his probation at the time of the Feb. 4 shooting and has previously had trouble remaining sober while under court supervision, Westberg said.

Hammond police Detective Anthony Pinarski testified the woman told an officer she believed Boatman was high on methamphetamine Feb. 4.

Under questioning from defense attorney Bob Varga, Pinarski said he couldn't testify the shooting was an accident but did not dispute that Boatman did not appear to point the gun at the woman.