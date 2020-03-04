Judge grants no contact order over objection of woman man allegedly shot, previously abused

CROWN POINT — A judge granted a no contact order Wednesday barring a defendant from any contact with a woman he's accused of shooting Feb. 4, while he was on probation for physically abusing her in 2018.
Joseph B. Boatman, 28, cannot communicate with his girlfriend — who is eight months pregnant with their second child — in any way, despite her testimony that she didn't want a no contact order, Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas ruled.
Cappas refused to reduce bond from $75,000 surety or $7,500 cash in Boatman's current case.
However, the judge agreed to set a bond of $50,000 surety or $5,000 cash on the state's petition to revoke Boatman's probation for a 2018 conviction for criminal confinement of his girlfriend while she was pregnant with their first child. Boatman previously had been held without bond in the older case.
In total, Boatman must post a $125,000 surety or $12,500 cash bond to be released from the Lake County Jail while his cases are pending.
His girlfriend testified Wednesday she and his family currently could post about $2,500 to secure his release before trial.
Because defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty, they are entitled to a reasonable bond.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Infinity Westberg said the state has a right to seek a no contact order over an alleged victim's objection to protect public safety.
Boatman, whose first felony conviction was in 2008, was on probation and legally barred from carrying a handgun when he argued with the woman Feb. 4 outside the Citgo gas station at 169th Street and Indianapolis Boulevard and accidentally shot her, she said.
Boatman's 1-year-old son was in the car with the woman when Boatman tapped the butt of a gun on a car windshield, causing the gun to fire, Westberg said. The bullet grazed the woman's head and traveled through a passenger side window as the couple's 1-year-old sat in the back seat.
"(The alleged victim) has no idea how lucky she is," Westberg said. "When you take a gun out and wave it around, you put everyone in danger."
Boatman was not compliant with the terms of his probation at the time of the Feb. 4 shooting and has previously had trouble remaining sober while under court supervision, Westberg said.
Hammond police Detective Anthony Pinarski testified the woman told an officer she believed Boatman was high on methamphetamine Feb. 4.
Under questioning from defense attorney Bob Varga, Pinarski said he couldn't testify the shooting was an accident but did not dispute that Boatman did not appear to point the gun at the woman.
Varga asked that Boatman be granted a bond reduction, so he can seek employment to support his girlfriend and their children. The girlfriend testified she also works.
Varga argued police took the gun, so it would no longer be a concern. If Boatman cannot post bond, his girlfriend and child "will suffer to a greater degree," he said.
Cappas said Boatman, a convicted felon, shouldn't have had the gun in the first place and likely could obtain another if released from jail.
Boatman's past behavior showed a pattern of lacking respect for his girlfriend, Cappas said.
"Clearly, his actions show he's a danger to her, whether she believes it or not," he said.
After the hearing, Varga said Boatman was disappointed with the ruling in light of his girlfriend's wishes.