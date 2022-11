Judge grants short continuance for man charged in domestic battery, murder cases

CROWN POINT — A judge granted a request Wednesday to continue a jury trial for a man accused of beating up a girlfriend in April while on bond in a murder case.

However, 51-year-old Hillard Hathaway III's new trial on domestic battery charges will be held before the woman he's accused of injuring is released from the Lake County Jail.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas' decision to continue Hathaway's trial from the week of Nov. 21 to the week of Dec. 5 will give Hathaway's recently hired defense attorney, Russell Brown, more time to prepare.

Cappas said the new trial date also would address an objection raised by Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Infinity Westberg, who argued the woman likely would flee the jurisdiction and be unavailable if Hathaway's trial were rescheduled for sometime after her release from jail.

Cappas sentenced the woman in late September to 90 days in jail for failing to comply with a subpoena in the case.

Her family reported her missing shortly after officials attempted to serve her with the subpoena, and she subsequently posted a video on social media in which she discussed her intent to disobey the court's order.

The woman was expected to complete her sentence for contempt Dec. 8, Westberg said.

Hathaway is accused of attacking her April 6 at the Key West Inn in Hobart, causing severe injuries to her face. He's pleaded not guilty to felony charges of aggravated battery, three counts of domestic battery and strangulation.

At the time of the alleged attack, Hathaway was on bond on murder and attempted murder charges linked to a Jan. 25, 2018, shooting that resulted in the death of Danny Leake, 44, at a junkyard in the 1400 block of East 49th Avenue in Gary.

Hathaway has pleaded not guilty to charges linked to the homicide and is scheduled to face a jury in that case the week of Jan. 23.