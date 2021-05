Judge grants speedy trial request in double homicide of 2 teens

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge on Wednesday granted a speedy trial request for a man charged with murdering two teens last year in Calumet Township.

Alvino S. "Vino" Amaya, 36, of Gary, is accused of working with Dawn M. Carden, 42, and Elijah D. Robinson, 19, both of Gary, to kill 17-year-old Maxwell Kroll and 18-year-old Elijah Robinson on Oct. 16 inside a home in the 3900 block of West 51st Avenue.

There is no relation between the two Robinsons, police said.

According to court records, Carden had accused the 18-year-old Robinson of failing to return a gun she had given to him.

Amaya, Carden and defendant Elijah D. Robinson have all pleaded not guilty.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez; Amaya's attorney, Steven Mullins; and Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Jacquelyn Altpeter agreed to schedule Amaya's trial beginning July 6.

Amaya's pretrial hearing was set for June 24, which is the same day Carden is next due in court.

Robinson's next court date is set for June 3.

