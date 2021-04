Judge grants state's motion to join men's murder cases for trial

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge granted the state's motion Wednesday to join two men's murder cases for trial starting June 28.

Justin M. Mitchell, 26, and Lucky R. Tyler, 20, both of Chicago, and co-defendant Paradise Haynes, 22, of Chicago, are accused of planning a robbery that led to the shooting death of Khalil Carter, 19, on Oct. 31, 2017, at an apartment in the 500 block of Pointe Drive in Hammond.

Haynes, Tyler and Carter's cousin were wounded in a shootout that occurred after Mitchell announced, "It's a caper," Lake Criminal Court records allege.

Tyler's defense attorney, Michael Woods, said he had a couple issues with joining Tyler's and Mitchell's cases for trial.

Judge Salvador Vasquez granted the state's motion for joinder, but said he would consider a motion to severe the cases if filed by Woods or attorney Steve Mullins, who represents Mitchell.

Haynes pleaded guilty to one count of robbery resulting in bodily injury, a level 2 felony. She could face 10 to 30 years in prison at sentencing.

If convicted of murder, Mitchell and Tyler could face 45 to 65 years in prison.

Tyler and Mitchell's pretrial hearing was set for May 27.

