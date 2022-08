Judge grants state's request for DNA sample from man charged in officer's shooting

CROWN POINT — A judge granted the state's motion Thursday to gather a DNA sample from a man accused of shooting and wounding a Gary police officer in February.

Kameron T. Cooks Jr., 22, of Gary, is accused of firing more than 45 rounds from a semi-automatic rifle and a handgun altered to function as a fully automatic weapon at Detective Sgt. William "Bill" Fazekas on Feb. 7 during a traffic stop in the 400 block of Johnson Street.

Fazekas was shot twice in the left shoulder and lost half of the blood in his body before other officers came to his aid and he was transported to a Chicago hospital for surgery, police said.

Cooks has pleaded not guilty to felony charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery and resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor counts of striking a law enforcement animal and resisting law enforcement. He's also facing a firearm enhancement, which could add five to 20 years to any sentence he receives if convicted.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez granted Lake County Supervisory Deputy Prosecutor Michelle Jatkiewicz's motion for a buccal swab, which is collected for DNA analysis.

Jatkiewicz said she was still waiting to receive phone records, which she planned to turn over to defense attorney Michael Lambert as part of discovery.

The judge affirmed Cooks' pretrial hearing in October and his jury trial, which is set for the week of Nov. 14.