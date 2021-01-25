Judge hands convict another 45 years for 2nd murder conviction in 6 years

Singletary was represented by attorney Patrick Young. Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Michael Toth handled the case for the state.

The only co-defendant in the case who has not pleaded guilty is Gates, whose next court appearance is set for Jan. 28.

McNair was sentenced in April 2019 to 65 years in prison after pleading guilty to robbery in Simmons' homicide and murder in the shooting death of Kevin Champion, 41, in August 2010 in Gary.

Johnson pleaded guilty to a burglary count and was sentenced in October to more than 14 years in the Lake County Community Transition Court program. If the court declines to accept Johnson, he will serve his time in the Lake County Community Corrections work-release program.

Veal entered into a plea agreement in 2014 and is currently scheduled to be sentenced April 16.

Brooks pleaded guilty to attempted burglary in April 2018 and faced a sentence of up to 20 years, according to a plea agreement. It's unclear if Brooks was sentenced, because his case is no longer publicly available and the Indiana Department of Correction does not list him as an inmate.