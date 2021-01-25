Judge hands convict another 45 years for 2nd murder conviction in 6 years

CROWN POINT — A man already serving a 65-year sentence for murdering a man in Portage in 2012 was sentenced Thursday to another 45 years for killing a Gary homeowner during a robbery more than 10 years ago.
Dontaye D. Singletary, 28, pleaded guilty in July in the murder of 61-year-old Franklin Simmons on Aug. 16, 2010, in the 1300 block of Johnson Street in Gary.
He admitted in a plea agreement he and co-defendants Diana Veal, Robert E. Johnson III, Antoine Gates, Jamell J. Brooks Jr. and Rashaad McNair went to Simmons' home to rob Simmons, whom they thought was running a gambling house.
They found Simmons in the basement and began to fight him. McNair attempted to fire a handgun, but it malfunctioned, court records state.
Simmons fell on Brooks, who fired a gun, and Singletary yelled, "I got this," before shooting Simmons, records state.
Singletary and his co-defendants failed to find any money and fled the house, documents state.
Simmons, who was shot multiple times, was found dead in his basement the following morning by a friend.
Singletary agreed to a 45-year sentence when he pleaded guilty to murdering Simmons. Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas ordered Singletary must serve his new sentence after completing his 65-year sentence in the Portage slaying.
Singletary was represented by attorney Patrick Young. Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Michael Toth handled the case for the state.
The only co-defendant in the case who has not pleaded guilty is Gates, whose next court appearance is set for Jan. 28.
McNair was sentenced in April 2019 to 65 years in prison after pleading guilty to robbery in Simmons' homicide and murder in the shooting death of Kevin Champion, 41, in August 2010 in Gary.
Johnson pleaded guilty to a burglary count and was sentenced in October to more than 14 years in the Lake County Community Transition Court program. If the court declines to accept Johnson, he will serve his time in the Lake County Community Corrections work-release program.
Veal entered into a plea agreement in 2014 and is currently scheduled to be sentenced April 16.
Brooks pleaded guilty to attempted burglary in April 2018 and faced a sentence of up to 20 years, according to a plea agreement. It's unclear if Brooks was sentenced, because his case is no longer publicly available and the Indiana Department of Correction does not list him as an inmate.
Jesse Carter IV, of Merrillville, was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty in November 2018 to serving as the getaway driver during both Simmons' and Champion's homicides.
Singletary previously was convicted in 2015 of killing Carl Griffith Sr., 72, by shooting him three times with a high-powered rifle Nov. 1, 2012, after Griffith returned to his home in the 2700 block of Locust Street in Portage.
He was given a maximum sentence of 65 years in prison for the murder-for-hire.