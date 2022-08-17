Judge hands down near max sentence for "monster" in Porter County rape, incest case

VALPARAISO — Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer told Porter resident Elon Howe Wednesday morning he is the "worst kind of monster."

While projecting an upstanding image to the community, Howe was secretly taking sexual advantage of an intellectually disabled family member and continues to show no remorse, the judge said.

"I don't think there's an unselfish bone in your body," DeBoer said before giving Howe a near-maximum prison sentence of 20 years on felony counts of rape and incest. "It's all about you."

The judge took the further step of labeling the 58-year-old a sexually violent predator, which means upon his release from prison, he is required to register as a sex offender for life and comply with stringent requirements.

Howe declined the opportunity to make a statement before sentencing, but Porter County Public Defender Mark Chargualaf argued that Howe's apparent lack of remorse is actually him exercising his right to remain silent and maintain his position for appeal.

Chargualaf sought a shorter sentence, saying Howe has no prior criminal record.

But Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Mary Ryan argued Howe, through his own admission to police, remains a threat to the victim.

He has also blamed his wife and attorney for his problems, and has yet to offer an apology to his victim, she said.

The sexual abuse has taken away the "sweet" and "bubbly" personality of his victim and replaced it with a short temper and self harm, which has robbed her of most of the limited activities she had in life, Ryan said.

"It's a cruelty above and beyond imagination," she said.

A jury found Howe guilty last month on the two charges of sexually assaulting the family member three years ago.

Howe, who opted not to take the witness stand to testify on his own behalf during the trial, was seen on video tape by jurors telling a police investigator how he attempted to have sexual intercourse with the intellectually disabled family member.

While describing how the adult woman "liked attention," Howe took blame for his actions.

"I'm the bad person," he told Porter police Detective Sgt. Tawni Komisarcik during the July 29, 2019, interview.

Komisarcik had testified that her department was alerted to the accusations against Howe on July 10, 2019, and went to the local Fairhaven Baptist Church where the pastor told them a church member had been told of the abuse by the alleged victim.

The church member told police the alleged victim was helping out with day care at the church on July 7, 2019, when she mentioned she was Howe's "belated birthday present," court documents state. It was at that point that she described the sex acts and the pain they caused her.

"He stated that she (his wife) has not been giving him attention," police said of Howe. "Howe did not deny the allegations and said that he would try to be a better (family member)."

Komisarcik said the alleged victim's responses reminded her of a 5-year-old child.

DeBoer ruled earlier that the woman, who reportedly has an IQ of 48, which places her in the severely intellectually disabled range, was not competent to testify during the trial.