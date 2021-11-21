Judge hands man 20 years for his role in deadly robbery

"We have a situation where the family of the victim seems utterly bewildered as to why a plea was offered and the defendant's family believes he's innocent even after he's pleaded guilty," she said.

Randall said one of the witnesses in the case changed her story over time, and Robinson's co-defendant, Arvell Greer, 36, agreed to cooperate with the state as part of the plea deal.

The man known as "Fathead" has not yet been identified or publicly charged.

Greer pleaded guilty in August to felony dealing in cocaine in connection with Fromm's homicide. If Bokota accepts his plea agreement, Green likely would receive credit for time served and began serving 28 months on probation.

Randall said it was clear from surveillance video that Greer wasn't in the house when Fromm was killed.

The plea offer was appropriate, given the risk that Robinson could be acquitted if he went to trial on a murder charge, Randall said. If convicted of murder, Robinson could have faced a longer prison sentence of 45 to 65 years.

Robinson became emotional as he apologized to Fromm's family, but he insisted he didn't shoot Fromm.

"If I could take it back, I would," he said. "No one deserves to lose their life."