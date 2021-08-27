 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Judge hands man 25-year sentence for shooting that left 1 dead, 1 wounded
alert urgent

Judge hands man 25-year sentence for shooting that left 1 dead, 1 wounded

CROWN POINT — A Chicago man was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in prison for his role in a robbery that led to a Hammond man's shooting death and wounded another man in 2017.

Lucky R. Tyler, 21, pleaded guilty in June to robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, a level 2 felony, and a firearm enhancement.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez sentenced him to 18 years for robbery and seven years for the firearm enhancement. The two sentences must be served consecutively.

Tyler admitted he worked with co-defendants Justin M. Mitchell, 26, and Paradise Haynes, 23, both of Chicago, to plan a robbery that resulted in the death of Khalil Carter, 19, on Oct. 31, 2017, at an apartment in the 500 block of Pointe Drive in Hammond.

Join Sandy Curry, Willie Hall, and Michael Quiroz as they ride for Superior Ambulance in East Chicago

Carter's cousin was wounded in a shootout that occurred after Mitchell pointed an assault-style rifle at Carter and Carter's cousin and announced, "It's a caper," according to court records.

Tyler was represented by attorney Steven Mullins. Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Keith Anderson handled the case for the state.

Haynes pleaded guilty in October and could face 10 to 30 years in prison at sentencing.

Mitchell has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to stand trial starting Jan. 10. 

+82 Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail
+2 
Paradise Haynes

Paradise Haynes

 Provided
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fed: Inflation a concern, but likely temporary

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts