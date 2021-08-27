Judge hands man 25-year sentence for shooting that left 1 dead, 1 wounded

CROWN POINT — A Chicago man was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in prison for his role in a robbery that led to a Hammond man's shooting death and wounded another man in 2017.

Lucky R. Tyler, 21, pleaded guilty in June to robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, a level 2 felony, and a firearm enhancement.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez sentenced him to 18 years for robbery and seven years for the firearm enhancement. The two sentences must be served consecutively.

Tyler admitted he worked with co-defendants Justin M. Mitchell, 26, and Paradise Haynes, 23, both of Chicago, to plan a robbery that resulted in the death of Khalil Carter, 19, on Oct. 31, 2017, at an apartment in the 500 block of Pointe Drive in Hammond.

Carter's cousin was wounded in a shootout that occurred after Mitchell pointed an assault-style rifle at Carter and Carter's cousin and announced, "It's a caper," according to court records.

Tyler was represented by attorney Steven Mullins. Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Keith Anderson handled the case for the state.

Haynes pleaded guilty in October and could face 10 to 30 years in prison at sentencing.