 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Judge hands man 3-year sentence for shooting at man who caught him inside car

  • Updated
  • 0

CROWN POINT — A judge sentenced a man Tuesday to a maximum of three years in prison for shooting at a man in 2019 after the man confronted him about being inside a vehicle in Gary.

Karriem Z. Branch, 22, of Gary, pleaded guilty last month to attempted battery by means of a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony.

Branch admitted he entered the man's car July 27, 2019, while it was parked in the 1100 block of East 45th Avenue in Gary.

When the man came to confront Branch, Branch used a gun he found in the man's car to shoot at the man, Lake Criminal Court records state.

Branch's attorney, Kerry Connor, said the man took Branch by surprise but there was no evidence Branch intended to kill him.

Branch cut off a GPS-equipped ankle monitor he'd been ordered to wear, but he was desperate to get out of a bad living situation, she said.

Connor said it would be best for Branch, his family and society if he were given the opportunity to serve the rest of his sentence on probation.

People are also reading…

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Arturo Balcazar said Branch's decision to abscond from electronic monitoring showed he wasn't a good candidate for probation. 

Senior Judge Michael Bergerson gave Branch credit for showing remorse for his actions but granted Balcazar's request for a three-year prison sentence. 

Branch already has served about a year in custody. With credit for good time, he was expected to serve approximately 15 more months before he's released, Connor said.

Karriem Z. Branch

Karriem Z. Branch

 Provided by Gary police
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Comedian who copped to bullying on TikTok makes amends with victim 15 years later

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts