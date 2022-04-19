Judge hands man 3-year sentence for shooting at man who caught him inside car

CROWN POINT — A judge sentenced a man Tuesday to a maximum of three years in prison for shooting at a man in 2019 after the man confronted him about being inside a vehicle in Gary.
Karriem Z. Branch, 22, of Gary, pleaded guilty last month to attempted battery by means of a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony.
Branch admitted he entered the man's car July 27, 2019, while it was parked in the 1100 block of East 45th Avenue in Gary.
When the man came to confront Branch, Branch used a gun he found in the man's car to shoot at the man, Lake Criminal Court records state.
Branch's attorney, Kerry Connor, said the man took Branch by surprise but there was no evidence Branch intended to kill him.
Branch cut off a GPS-equipped ankle monitor he'd been ordered to wear, but he was desperate to get out of a bad living situation, she said.
Connor said it would be best for Branch, his family and society if he were given the opportunity to serve the rest of his sentence on probation.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Arturo Balcazar said Branch's decision to abscond from electronic monitoring showed he wasn't a good candidate for probation.
Senior Judge Michael Bergerson gave Branch credit for showing remorse for his actions but granted Balcazar's request for a three-year prison sentence.
Branch already has served about a year in custody. With credit for good time, he was expected to serve approximately 15 more months before he's released, Connor said.
