Judge hands man 8-year sentence for Flick's Tap shooting, gun charge

CROWN POINT — A 23-year-old defendant was sentenced Monday to eight years in prison for shooting a man multiple times at a Hammond bar in 2019 and illegally carrying a gun earlier that year.

Daquan Birdsong, of East Chicago, could have faced up to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty in March to criminal recklessness and carrying a handgun without a license, both level 5 felonies.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez said Birdsong's criminal history began when he was a juvenile in 2012. As an adult, Birdsong already has been charged multiple times with firearms offenses.

"All I see here is break after break after break," the judge said. "Your lesson should have been learned five years ago, six years ago. ... You pick a date in your life."

The man Birdsong shot and wounded Aug. 26, 2019, at Flick's Tap in Hammond could have died, Vasquez said.

"His life will be changed forever," the judge said. "That's horrible. Just horrible."

Vasquez said giving Birdsong less than six years — the maximum possible sentence on the charge linked to the Flick's shooting — would be to ignore the man's serious injuries.