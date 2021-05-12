Judge hands man 9-year sentence for shooting, beating man after he ran out of bullets

Cappas said he had planned to hand Thomas a longer sentence, because of the severity of the victim's wounds. The judge decided to show some leniency after a hearing from defense attorney Scott King, he said.

King said Thomas went to the apartment to pick up his child, was overcome with jealousy upon seeing his former girlfriend's new boyfriend, and reacted "completely inappropriately and illegally."

However, Thomas had no criminal history before the shooting and stayed out of trouble after he release on bond in 2015, King said.

"Juvenile, adult, misdemeanor. Nothing," King said. "Nothing for the whole of his life."

Thomas graduated from high school, served in the U.S. Marines for seven years before he was discharged as a result of the case, worked and supported his children, King said.

His record showed he's likely to respond to short-term imprisonment, and the Lake County Community Corrections program and probation were options, King said.

Lake County Supervisory Deputy Prosecutor Bernard Johnsen said Thomas deserved a longer sentence, because three bullets shattered the victim's legs and Thomas' young child was nearby during the shooting.