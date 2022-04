Judge hands woman 3-year sentence for killing boyfriend

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge told a Michigan woman her decision to shoot her boyfriend after a fight that turned physical in 2020 was completely inexcusable and sentenced her to three years.

Princess A. Thurman, 23, of Lansing, Michigan, was ordered to serve two years behind bars and one on probation for the homicide of 20-year-old Masceo Robinson, of Merrillville.

Judge Natalie Bokota came close to rejecting Thurman's plea agreement after Thurman gave a statement that conflicted with facts in her plea agreement.

Thurman said she had been choked and was in fear for her life and the life of the mother of Robinson's child before the shooting. The two women had agreed to attempt to have a polyamorous relationship with Robinson, according to charging documents.

"My intention was not to kill Masceo," Thurman said. "What I did was not right at all. I wish the situation could have turned out different."

Bokota spoke with Lake County Deputy Supervisory Prosecutor Nadia Wardrip and defense attorney William Frederick at the bench before putting Thurman under oath.

In response to questions from Frederick, Thurman said the other woman wasn't in need of help that required deadly force. Thurman admitted she could have called 911 or taken other actions to remove herself from the situation without killing Robinson.

Robinson's mother, Shemeka Robinson, told the judge she suffered a nervous breakdown and had to withdraw from college classes after her only son was killed.

"On Dec. 20, 2020, when the doctors told me my son was dead, I felt like my soul had been ripped from my body," she said.

Robinson left behind a 2-year-old daughter whom he will never send off to prom or see get married.

"She has been cheated out of all these precious moments," Shemeka Robinson said.

She told the judge she wasn't happy with Thurman's plea agreement and asked for a maximum sentence.

Thurman admitted in her plea agreement she went to a bathroom and retrieved a gun Dec. 20, 2020, after she fought with Robinson during a visit to the other woman's Merrillville apartment.

Thurman exited the bathroom and shot Robinson twice. He died after he was taken to a hospital.

Thurman pleaded guilty last month to battery by means of a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony, which carries a possible penalty of one to six years. Prosecutors agreed to dismiss a murder charge, which carries a possible sentence of 45 to 65 years if convicted.

Wardrip said the case was "very messy and challenging," because the other woman was not truthful from the start.

The woman wasn't honest with a 911 dispatcher, responding officers, a detective or attorneys during her deposition, Wardrip said.

"She withheld information that another witness was in the apartment," she said. "That is why this is not a murder case."

Thurman's mother testified her daughter was a generous, hardworking person who became caught up in an abusive relationship with Robinson.

Frederick said he wasn't "in the business of victim blaming or shaming," but Robinson's role in the fight that preceded the shooting showed Thurman acted under strong provocation.

Thurman had nearly no criminal history, he said.

Bokota gave Robinson credit for more than a year served in jail while awaiting trial.

Thurman did not want to appeal her sentence, Frederick said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.