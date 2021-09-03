Judge hands woman 5-year sentence for crash that killed 2

CROWN POINT — A Chicago woman received a five-year sentence Wednesday for a crash in 2019 that killed her younger sister and her sister's friend.
Catherine Perez, 21, was ordered to serve 2.5 years in the Lake County Community Corrections work-release program and 2.5 years on probation.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez presided over an emotional sentencing hearing for Perez, who was represented by attorney Lonnie Randolph II.
Perez pleaded guilty in July to one count of reckless homicide, a level 5 felony.
In her plea agreement, she admitted she began chasing a red vehicle that had sideswiped her Buick LaSabre on Oct. 7, 2019, before she struck the front of a semitrailer on southbound Indianapolis Boulevard at 108th Street.
Mia Rodriguez, 18, and Emely Perez, 17, both of Chicago, both passengers in Perez's Buick, were killed in the crash.
The Buick's data recorder showed Perez was traveling at 73 mph and didn't brake before the crash.
Rodriguez's mother, Lisa Rodriguez, said her daughter was kind and outgoing.
Mia loved school, wanted to listen to Louis Armstrong recordings and was interested in classic films like "Casablanca" and "Gone With the Wind," she said.
"Me and my daughters have been devastated," she said. "My sons, they want nothing to do with this. This is a horrible thing."
Lisa Rodriguez said she knew Perez didn't mean to harm her daughter, but there had to be some accountability.
"I have no hate, no anger toward this little girl," she said. "I only have pain."
Perez's oldest sister said the crash changed Perez forever.
"I already lost one sister, and even though she's still here, I feel like I lost her, too, because she's different," she said.
She asked the judge to show Catherine Perez leniency.
"She has good intentions and a good heart," the sister said. "Just for one mistake? I can happen to anybody. She's worked so hard to come up from what happened. I'm a witness to that."
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Jovanni Miramontes handled the case for the state.