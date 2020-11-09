Judge imposes 78-month sentence on Indiana woman who helped ISIS

The judge said evidence shows her husband and his brother, Abdelhadi, decided to travel to the ISIS war zone, but their problematic immigration status required Elhassani’s help to finance and cover the true intent of their overseas travel.

Elhassani made three trips abroad between November 2014 and April 2015 to Hong Kong, carrying more than $30,000 in cash and gold from the United States, concealing the valuables and her mission from authorities. She involved children in her trips.

He states she told various relatives and friends conflicting cover stories of why she was traveling to Morocco; that she was vacationing, looking to buy a beach house or undergo minor surgery. She told FBI agents she knew she was going to start a business in Hong Kong.

Instead, she drained her and her husband’s bank accounts to buy gold and other precious metals, rifle scopes and image-stabilized binoculars for her husband, who wanted to be a sniper for ISIS.

Durkin said Elhassani was stunned when her husband forced her to choose to get into a white van near the border between Turkey and Syria to accompany him and their children into the war zone.

Durkin said Elhassani had little choice to follow them if she wanted to see her children again.