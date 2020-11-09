Judge imposes 78-month sentence on Indiana woman who helped ISIS

HAMMOND — A federal judge imprisoned an Indiana woman who helped fund a Middle East terrorist organization and put her husband on the front line of war torn Syria.
U.S. District Court Judge Philip Simon imposed a 78-month sentence on Samantha “Sally” Elhassani, 35, of Elkhart.
That was less than the 10-year prison term Assistant U.S. Attorney Abizer Zanzi demanded, but more than the 5 years her Chicago defense attorney Thomas Durkin pleaded for.
Simon said he had to balance the harm Elhassani caused to country’s interests as well as her own two children against the evidence her attorneys presented that she was controlled by her abusive husband and tortured as a spy by the very terrorists she had supported.
Elhassani, wearing Porter County jail coveralls where she has been in federal custody since returning to the U.S. almost two years ago, begged forgiveness.
“I want to apologize for what happened and what I have done. I am so sorry what I put (my family) through," she said. "I want to continue my education, be a mother and a daughter.”
The defense asked the judge to given Elhassani credit for the time she already has served and to recommend she serve the remaining time at a federal institution in Oklahoma where part of her family now lives.
The judge said it would have been unfair to enhance her sentence under what the defense said were draconian penalties arising out of policies from this country’s war on terrorism.
Durkin argued, “This is a time of healing.”
But the judge said he couldn’t ignore the lies she told to cover up the intent of her husband and his brother’s trip to the Middle East to join ISIS, a terrorist group that took over parts of Syria and Iraq in 2014.
The judge said he was very disturbed over an ISIS propaganda video featuring her then-8-year-old son holding a sniper rifle and being coached on how to use a suicide belt and trigger to kill anyone who tried to rescue him.
The boy’s father, who testified in court Monday, said the boy is now back in America living with him, but remains — after a year of counseling — socially withdrawn and panics at the sound of fireworks.
The father, identified only as J.S., said the boy talks very little about what he went through and currently has no interest in reconciling with his mother.
The judge praised Elhassani’s father, who was in the courtroom, and mother for caring for the defendant’s two younger children.
Simon said he hopes Elhassani can reassemble her life and family relationships.
Elhassani was charged in 2018 with federal terrorism-related crimes. She pleaded guilty last November to providing financial support to ISIS to avoid trial on more serious charges that could have carried a 20-year sentence.
Durkin said Monday he would have preferred to go to trial, but that was an ordeal Elhassani wanted to avoid.
The government concedes Elhassani has never espoused support for ISIS and is unlikely to be a future terrorist threat.
The defense argued Elhassani was a victim of abuse and neglect from before her adolescent years. Durkin said she began a string of disastrous relationships with a number of men.
J.S., the father of Elhassani’s oldest child, said he met her in Arkansas and were briefly happy before they broke up over choice to party with fellow workers than come home to her family.
Elhassani later met and married Moussa Elhassani, a Moroccan national, who the defense attacked as verbally and physically abusive to her.
Durkin said Elhassani’s friends would have testified her husband tried to control her by disabling her car and holding their infant daughter hostage whenever Elhassani threatened to leave him.
However, J.S. testified the Elhassani he knew was free spirited and refused to be tied down by anyone. Durkin argued even J.S. noticed she was a changed person under Elhassani’s domination.
The judge said evidence shows her husband and his brother, Abdelhadi, decided to travel to the ISIS war zone, but their problematic immigration status required Elhassani’s help to finance and cover the true intent of their overseas travel.
Elhassani made three trips abroad between November 2014 and April 2015 to Hong Kong, carrying more than $30,000 in cash and gold from the United States, concealing the valuables and her mission from authorities. She involved children in her trips.
He states she told various relatives and friends conflicting cover stories of why she was traveling to Morocco; that she was vacationing, looking to buy a beach house or undergo minor surgery. She told FBI agents she knew she was going to start a business in Hong Kong.
Instead, she drained her and her husband’s bank accounts to buy gold and other precious metals, rifle scopes and image-stabilized binoculars for her husband, who wanted to be a sniper for ISIS.
Durkin said Elhassani was stunned when her husband forced her to choose to get into a white van near the border between Turkey and Syria to accompany him and their children into the war zone.
Durkin said Elhassani had little choice to follow them if she wanted to see her children again.
Zanzi said she was intelligent and resourceful enough to withdraw from her husband’s plan, but instead uprooted her children to live among terrorists.
U.S.-backed forces in Syria and Iraq eventually recovered all of the ISIS-held territories.
Her husband died in the conflict, the brother-in-law is missing and American allies captured her.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail
Alejandro Martinez
Andrew Kenneth Dolan
Anthony Lee
Barbara Hoy
Briana Wallace
Carrol Lewis
Christopher Fields
Ciara Jasmine Sanders
Cierra Kelly
Cruz Valenzuela
David Gant
Demontea Dajon Hines
Derek Christopher Camp
Gerardo Rosado
Guillermina Hernandez
Harold Kuntz
Jacob Dolan
James Andrew
Jashua Mearday
Jesus Munoz
Joseph Westbrook
Julius Barocio
Kameron Rice
Kayla Sade Rainey
Kelvin Fuller
Kenneth Eden Nuzzo
Kyle Persenaire
Luis Navarro
Marc Klemoff
Marcel Young
Marko Vukasin
Matthew Aris Psimos
Maurice Thomas
Miguel Ledesma
Myles Graham
Nicholas Willoughby
Omar Ambriz
Patrick John Kelley
Paul Williams
Peter Leech
Ralph Alexander
Robert Quintanilla
Romell Cooper
Rose Johnson
Steven Powell
Theresa Sands
Thomas Spivey
Timothy I. Green
Timothy Lee Gaffney
Timothy Willis
Tyler Lenard Mabry
Victor Rodriguez
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.