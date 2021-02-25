Judge imposes one-year prison term on Best Buy cashier who stole $120K

HAMMOND — A Dyer man who stole more than $120,000 from electronics dealer Best Buy is bound for prison.

U.S. District Court Judge Theresa L. Springmann imposed a one-year sentence Wednesday on 25-year-old James Thomas.

He pleaded guilty last fall to a felony count of wire fraud, admitting he used stolen customer accounts to illegally purchase store goods he and several others resold for a profit.

Court papers indicate he used his position as a cashier at the Best Buy store in Highland to make 57 illicit transactions during a three-month period in early 2019.

Thomas pleaded guilty, under an agreement with the U.S. attorney’s office, to give up his right to make the government prove his guilt at trial, to avoid a harsher sentence.

His defense attorney, Brian N. Custy, of Valparaiso, informed the court in a memo earlier this month that Thomas had fallen into financial difficulty two years ago, forcing him to leave college and support himself.

Custy said Thomas was lured into the fraudulent scheme by a man known only as “Loso,” who provided information that had previously been stolen from 36 Best Buy customers.