Judge in murder case against VA police officer allows both sides to seek more records

Gauler initially told police she saw a confrontation but later recanted. She testified at Thomas' bail hearings in April she was too intoxicated to recall what happened before Lile was shot dead.

Thomas has been indefinitely suspended from his job at VA Northern Indiana Health Care System pending the disposition of his criminal case, a spokeswoman said.

Thomas' attorney, Ben Murphy, said the defense wanted phone call records for Nicholas Lile, Jessika Lile and Gauler because Jessika Lile secretly recorded two calls with Gauler before Gauler recanted her statement about seeing a confrontation.

The state provided copies of Facebook and text messages between Jessika Lile and Gauler, but the defense wanted phone records to make sure that all available information is handed over, Murphy said.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Jennie Bell said the defense's request was overly broad and amounted to "a fishing expedition." Allowing Thomas' attorneys to review all of the women's call records from January until present day would violate their privacy, she said.

"This is a grieving window," Bell said.