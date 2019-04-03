CROWN POINT — A Lake Superior Court judge refused Wednesday to find an attorney in contempt of court for talking to The Times about a wrongful death lawsuit, but agreed to issue an order limiting the release of information in the case.
Munster pastors Stephen and Melodye Munsey's new attorneys at Eichhorn & Eichhorn in Hammond had filed motions seeking a gag order and asking Judge John Pera to find plaintiff Vicki Olds' attorney Trent McCain in contempt.
Olds' 18-year-old daughter, Domonique “Nikki” Smith, was found unresponsive in a pool at the Munseys' Schererville home May 29, 2015, while caring for the Munseys' granddaughter. Smith never regained consciousness and died June 1.
McCain commented to The Times on the motion for a gag order March 19, several days after Pera ordered the parties not to issue any news releases or hold any press conferences while the motion was under advisement.
Pera issued a more limited protective order during a hearing Wednesday prohibiting the release of discovery materials and other documents obtained during litigation of Olds' lawsuit against the Munseys and their megachurch.
Attorney David Jensen said he filed the motions to prevent potential jurors from being unduly influenced. No trial date has been set in the lawsuit, which was filed in fall 2016.
Pera said McCain's recent statements to The Times about the motion for a gag order did not violate his temporary order, which did not explicitly prohibit an interview with the press. The substance of McCain's comments was not egregious, Pera said.
However, the judge was concerned about inflammatory statements made during a November 2016 news conference announcing Olds' lawsuit.
"But that occurred over two years ago," Pera said. "That is too remote in time for me to issue any kind of gag order."
The judge said he and the attorneys all have an obligation to inspire confidence in the judicial system, and inflammatory extrajudicial statements are particularly concerning.
Pera warned McCain he would not hesitate to issue a gag order if there were a repeat of the 2016 news conference, where it was suggested that there was a 15-minute gap in security video from the Munseys' home.
That allegation was inaccurate, along with another that Smith had no water in her lungs and was dead before entering the water, Jensen said.
McCain argued against a gag order, saying it is an extreme measure. He said he would agree to a protective order, which Pera later issued, prohibiting the release of discovery materials to the news media, via social media or to anyone who isn't a party to the lawsuit.